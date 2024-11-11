All Bearcats

Cincinnati Lands 17th Commitment in 2025 Class From Unranked Edge Rusher Kamron Neal

The Bearcats play on the road this weekend.

A Cincinnati Bearcats helmet lays on the turf during a spring practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Cincinnati Bearcats Spring Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats added a 17th commit in the Class of 2025 on Monday in unranked edge rusher Kamron Neal out of Campbell (Georgia).

The 6-4, 245-pound talent is not ranked on a major service and holds offers from Georgia State and Iowa State. Check out his highlights here.

