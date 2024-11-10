Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three Star 2025 Wide Receiver Isaiah Mitchell
CINCINNATI — UC's 2025 recruiting class grew on Sunday with a commitment from three-star Houston County (Georgia) wide receiver Isaiah Mitchell
According to 247Sports, Mitchell is the 1,322-ranked player nationally and the 114th-ranked athlete. He held 16 offers before committing to Cincinnati after a visit this weekend.
UC is up to 17 commits in the class and he is their fourth-wide receiver.
The 5-11, 175-pound talent plays wide receiver and cornerback for Houston County. Check out his highlights here.
