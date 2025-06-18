Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Multiple Four-Star Defenders

Had a great camp experience and blessed to receive an offer from @GoBearcatsFB. Thank you @CoachPeteThomas for the coaching and taking the time to work with me.

Also thanks @Coach__Canada for the tour of the new facility. @CoachCFitch17 @CJBennett_08 @QBcoach1@Coachabelson… pic.twitter.com/yEUQF4ACcP