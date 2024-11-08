Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Cornerback For Visit This Weekend
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football is back at home this weekend as the final 2025 push goes down on the recruiting trail. One big target is making his official visit this weekend in three-star edge rusher Tim Griffin out of Alcovy (Georgia). UC made it into his top-three group with Ole Miss and Florida State at the end of last month.
According to 247Sports, Griffin is the 674th-ranked player nationally and the 78th-best defensive lineman. The 6-5, 255-pound talent cut his list down from 14 offers over the past month.
Next we move to a visit from four-star 2026 cornerback Jalen Williams out of Kell (Georgia).
Cincinnati has not offered the talent, who is a four-star on Rivals, ranked 247th nationally and 18th among cornerbacks.
Check out his highlights here.
We move to another vist this weekend from three-star 2026 offensive lineman Sullivan Garvin out of Allegan (Michigan).
According to 247Sports, Garvin is the 40th-best interior offensive linemen nationally and the 13th-best player in Michigan.
We close with an offer for unranked 2025 Campbell (Georgia) edge rusher Kamron Neal.
He is not ranked on a major service and holds one other offer from Georgia State. Check out his highlights here.
