Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Three-Star Visitor Robert Smith
CINCINNATI — It's Recruiting Roundup time as Cincinnati football sends out more offers in future classes.
We start with three-star 2026 wide receiver Carnell Warren out of Bluffton (South Carolina).
On3 has him ranked 57th among wide receivers and fifth among South Carolina talents. The 6-3, 190-pound talent holds eight offers from schools like Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Check out his highlights here.
Next is a visit this coming weekend from three-star 2025 offensive lineman Robert Smith out of Villa Angela-St. Joseph (Ohio).
According to 247Sports, Smith is the 106th-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally and the 68th-best player in Ohio.
The 6-4, 290-pound talent holds 17 offers from schools like Army and Boston College. Check out his highlights here.
We roll to an offer for unranked 2027 Boyle County (Kentucky) tight end Max Hager.
There are no major 2027 rankings as the class starts to come together. The 6-6 tight end holds one other offer from Kentucky. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered unranked 2026 edge rusher Gavin Mueller out of St. Francis (Illinois).
He is not ranked on a major service but does hold six offers from schools like Indiana and Purdue. Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for unranked 2027 Boyle County (Kentucky) athlete Seneca Driver.
He holds three other offers from West Virginia, Kentucky, and Eastern Kentucky. Check out his highlights here.
