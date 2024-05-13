Report: Date Revealed For 2024 Cincinnati-Xavier Crosstown Shootout
CINCINNATI — The 2024 Crosstown Shootout is set as Jon Rothstein reports Cincinnati is facing Xavier on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Bearcats are looking for their first win in this heated rivalry under Wes Miller. UC's lost five consecutive Crosstown Shootouts.
Here is how the non-conference schedule looks so far:
V. Morehead State - Nov. 8
@ Villanova - Dec. 3
V. Xavier - Dec. 14
@ Georgia Tech
V. Howard
Neutral v. Dayton
