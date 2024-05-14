All Bearcats

Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date

Cincinnati is in the mix.

Russ Heltman

Ben Davis High School junior Mark Zackery, IV (4) makes a reception in the end zone to score while
Ben Davis High School junior Mark Zackery, IV (4) makes a reception in the end zone to score while / Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football has a major target committing from the 2025 class at the end of this month. UC is in the final four schools for four-star 2025 safety Mark Zackery IV and he is committing on May 24.

The 6-foot, 155-pounder is focusing on Notre Dame, Michigan, and added Florida to his new list as well.

According to 247Sports, Zackery is the 134th-ranked player nationally and the 15th-ranked cornerback.

“Obviously Coach (Kerry) Coombs has been recruiting me since my freshman year. We’ve built a great relationship," Zackery told On3 about UC. "He’s been one of those guys that feels he can develop me into a first-round draft pick. I believe him and I know there is a lot of room for me to grow and he’ll bring out the best in me.”

Check out more on his game here.

-----

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.