Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football has a major target committing from the 2025 class at the end of this month. UC is in the final four schools for four-star 2025 safety Mark Zackery IV and he is committing on May 24.
The 6-foot, 155-pounder is focusing on Notre Dame, Michigan, and added Florida to his new list as well.
According to 247Sports, Zackery is the 134th-ranked player nationally and the 15th-ranked cornerback.
“Obviously Coach (Kerry) Coombs has been recruiting me since my freshman year. We’ve built a great relationship," Zackery told On3 about UC. "He’s been one of those guys that feels he can develop me into a first-round draft pick. I believe him and I know there is a lot of room for me to grow and he’ll bring out the best in me.”
Check out more on his game here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Three-Star 2025 QB Zebulin Kinsey Staying Truthful To Cincinnati Bearcats Commitment
Look: New Heights Live at Fifth Third Arena With Joe Burrow, Desmond Ridder, and More
Cincinnati Misses on Transfer Commitment From Duke Forward Sean Stewart
Pinging The Portal: UTSA Forward Visiting Cincinnati, Sharpshooter Contacted
2025 Cincinnati Recruit Jayden Barr Talks Bearcats Visit
Look: Dontay Corleone Picked in First Round of Multiple Major 2025 Mock Drafts
Cincinnati Football Lands Pair of Transfer Commitments in Trenches
Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star WR Places Cincinnati in Top-10, Hoops Offers Five-Star 2027 Guard
Emory Jones, Daniel Grzesiak Get NFL Free Agent Contracts Following 2024 Draft
Former Bearcats Defensive Tackle Jowon Briggs Drafted By Cleveland Browns
2026 Quarterback Anthony Coellner Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
2025 Safety Jayden Barr Schedules Cincinnati Bearcats Official Visit
Report: Cincinnati's Matchup Revealed for Big East-Big 12 Battle
Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Offers Texas State LB, Backup TE Enters Transfer Portal
2026 Tight End Cole Albers Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
Cincinnati Bearcats Host Four-Star 2025 CB Jahmari DeLoatch
Pinging The Portal: Duke Transfer Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Lands Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher
Cincinnati Bearcats Edge Rusher Enters Transfer Portal
2025 CB Spencer Adderley Recaps UC Visit: 'I Can’t Wait To Be Back'
2026 Wide Receiver Aaron Mcfarland Details His Love For Cincinnati
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats