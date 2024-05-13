Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Five-Star 2026 Safety, Official Visits Trickling In
CINCINNATI — Time for another Recruiting Roundup as Cincinnati football sent out more notable offers in recent weeks. We start with an offer for five-star 2026 safety Zelus Hicks out of Carrollton (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Hicks is the 16th-best player nationally and the second-best safety.
The 6-1, 180-pound playmaker holds 28 offers from schools like Auburn and Florida. Check out his highlights here.
Rolling to a four-star offer for 2026 edge rusher Braeden Jones out of Mount Carmel (Illinois).
According to 247Sports, Jones is the 148th-ranked player nationally and the 14th-best edge rusher.
The 6-4, 235-pound player holds 20 offers from schools like Boston College and Tennessee. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered three-star 2025 cornerback Armoni Weaver out of Westside (South Carolina).
According to 247Sports, Weaver is the 561st-ranked player nationally and the 53rd-best cornerback.
The 5-10, 170-pound player holds 11 offers from schools like Duke and Coastal Carolina. Check out his highlights here.
A four-star offer went out to 2026 Imani Christian Academy (Pennsylvania) athlete David Davis.
According to 247Sports, Davis is the 202nd-ranked player nationally and the 17th-best athlete.
The 5-10 athlete is up to 10 offers from schools like Kent State and Kentucky. Check out his highlights here.
An offer was sent to the three-star 2025 Villa Angelo-St. Joseph (Ohio) offensive lineman Robert Smith as well.
According to 247Sports, Smith is the 99th-ranked interior offensive lineman and the 69th-best player in Ohio.
The 6-4, 290-pound talent holds 16 offers from schools like Marshall and Boston College. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also had three-star 2025 Douglass (Georgia) offensive tackle Xavier Canales in for a visit this past weekend.
According to On3, Canales is the 86th-ranked offensive tackle in the class and the 99th-best player in Georgia.
He holds 11 offers from schools like Troy and Georgia State. Check out his highlights here.
We close with some official 2025 visits, including three-star safety Dyllon Williams heading to Cincinnati June 6-9.
Check out his thoughts on the program.
Cincinnati is also welcoming three-star Rock Creek Christian Academy wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis from May 30-June 2.
Kontosis is ranked 81st among wide receivers in the Class of 2025, 14th in the state of Maryland, and 517th overall nationally, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
He holds 17 offers from schools like Charlotte and Georgia Tech.
We close with an OV from 2025 three-star offensive line target Samuel Paich out of Glenbrook North (Illinois) June 13-16.
According to 247Sports, Paich is the 86th-best offensive lineman in the class and the 13th-best player in Illinois.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Three-Star 2025 QB Zebulin Kinsey Staying Truthful To Cincinnati Bearcats Commitment
Look: New Heights Live at Fifth Third Arena With Joe Burrow, Desmond Ridder, and More
Cincinnati Misses on Transfer Commitment From Duke Forward Sean Stewart
Pinging The Portal: UTSA Forward Visiting Cincinnati, Sharpshooter Contacted
2025 Cincinnati Recruit Jayden Barr Talks Bearcats Visit
Look: Dontay Corleone Picked in First Round of Multiple Major 2025 Mock Drafts
Cincinnati Football Lands Pair of Transfer Commitments in Trenches
Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star WR Places Cincinnati in Top-10, Hoops Offers Five-Star 2027 Guard
Emory Jones, Daniel Grzesiak Get NFL Free Agent Contracts Following 2024 Draft
Former Bearcats Defensive Tackle Jowon Briggs Drafted By Cleveland Browns
2026 Quarterback Anthony Coellner Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
2025 Safety Jayden Barr Schedules Cincinnati Bearcats Official Visit
Report: Cincinnati's Matchup Revealed for Big East-Big 12 Battle
Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Offers Texas State LB, Backup TE Enters Transfer Portal
2026 Tight End Cole Albers Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
Cincinnati Bearcats Host Four-Star 2025 CB Jahmari DeLoatch
Pinging The Portal: Duke Transfer Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Lands Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher
Cincinnati Bearcats Edge Rusher Enters Transfer Portal
2025 CB Spencer Adderley Recaps UC Visit: 'I Can’t Wait To Be Back'
2026 Wide Receiver Aaron Mcfarland Details His Love For Cincinnati
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats