All Bearcats

Look: Dontay Corleone Picked in First Round of Multiple Major 2025 Mock Drafts

Cincinnati will have a pick in the first three rounds this coming cycle.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) rushes the quarterback as West Virginia
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) rushes the quarterback as West Virginia / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

CINCINNATI — Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone has popped up in the first round of a few 2025 mock drafts as the dust settles on the 2024 class.

Corleone landed inside mocks from the Sporting News, CBS Sports, and the Associated Press.

"The 49ers should be looking for a quick-twitch disruptor as they try to make the defensive interior a strength again. It was very curious why they passed on this position in the 2024 draft," Vinnie Iyer wrote for the Sporting News, with Corleone going 32nd.

"Corleone is a twitchy controlled mover who has outstanding strength with very good speed and quickness. He's a plus-run defender with a quick first step and plays with violent hands," CBS's Ryan Wilson wrote about Corleone going 13th to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Did we mention this draft could be loaded with defensive tackles?" The AP's Ralph D. Russo wrote about Corleone getting picked 22nd to the Houston Texans.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.