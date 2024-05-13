All Bearcats

2025 Athlete Charles Manga Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Offer

Manga speaks to Bearcats Talk.

Caleb Sisk

TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats have been offering athletes consistently since spring ball closed up last month and one is Charles Manga

Manga is an unranked Monroe Area High School athlete from Monroe, Georgia who plays linebacker in the class of 2025 with a 6-3, 200-pound frame.

Following his offer he caught up with Bearcats Talk.

“The offer means a lot. especially with it being a P4 School and them having so much success with their recent play,” Manga said to Bearcats Talk. “Coach (Cort) Braswell the linebacker coach came to see me and put me through some drills. I felt like it went really good and he was surprised to see that I lived up to my measurements that he offered me after the workout. His message to me was just come and get developed and become another one of their great NFL picks.

“I do plan to visit and go see the campus and meet the coaching staff on either an official visit or a camp.”

What comes to mind for the talented linebacker when considering Cincinnati is a specific group of players.

“Just the success of NFL players they have put out in the NFL like Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant on the defensive side being excellent players on that CFB Playoff team is an exciting thing to come into.”

Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world.  He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 