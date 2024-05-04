Look: New Heights Live at Fifth Third Arena With Joe Burrow, Desmond Ridder, and More
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats welcomed Travis and Jason Kelce back to campus last month for the Wave Sports + Entertainment New Heights Live event inside Fifth Third Arena.
Check out photos below and the full YouTube show here with Desmond Ridder, plus, Bengals stars Joe Burrow, and Orlando Brown Jr.
