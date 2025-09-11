Former Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Voices Opinion On Who Deion Sanders Should Start At Houston
With about 24 hours until kickoff, it's not entirely clear who coach Deion Sanders will start at quarterback in the Colorado Buffaloes' Big 12 Conference opener against the Houston Cougars.
Sophomore Ryan Staub is reportedly expected to receive his second career start, but "Coach Prime" shared Tuesday that he has yet to make a final decision. Kaidon Salter, who had mixed results as Colorado's starting quarterback the past two weeks, and freshman Julian Lewis are also options to start.
Staub's 157-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Delaware Blue Hens has certainly complicated things, however.
Joel Klatt Endorses Ryan Staub
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and current Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is all in on Staub. During an episode of his podcast earlier this week, Klatt shared his opinion that "Coach Prime" should start Staub on Friday at Houston.
"It is clear he has forced the coaches' hand, and this is exactly what you have to do if you're an under-recruited guy," Klatt said. "He was just a three-star guy. Or if you're a walk-on guy or you're a third-stringer, you have to provide ample evidence to your coaching staff that you're the best and you elevate the players around you. When you do that, they can't take you off the field. From that position, Staub should get the start for Colorado this next week."
Although "Coach Prime" has yet to confirm who will start against the Cougars, all signs point to Staub getting the nod over Lewis and Salter. Staub has taken first-team practice reps this week and has received plenty of praise from coaches and teammates.
"I think he's going to be the starter, but again, unofficial," Klatt said. "Time to shine, and that's exactly what Staub has been able to do. The offense was better when he was on the field last week."
For comparison, Salter threw for 102 yards on 13-of-16 passing against Delaware, and Lewis completed two of his four passes for eight yards in limited action. Still, Houston's defense should provide a better barometer for Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to evaluate their quarterbacks.
MORE: 3 Big Fixes for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Ahead of Big 12 Play
MORE: Colorado's Ryan Staub Named Starting Quarterback: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter Impact
MORE: Deion Sanders To Break Silence on Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition
MORE: Houston Cougars' Willie Fritz Reveals Surprising Preparation For Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Makes Triumphant Return After Heart Surgery
Deion Sanders Stays Quiet On Quarterback Situation
"Coach Prime" was unwilling to confirm ESPN's Tuesday morning report stating that Staub is expect to start against the Cougars.
“I’m not confirming nothing to y’all. Y’all know that,” Sanders said. “We ain’t like that. We good. We have capable guys.”
Colorado's Week 3 starting quarterback will likely become known during pregame warmups at TDECU Stadium. Until then, Houston may be forced to prepare for Staub, Salter and Lewis.
Kickoff between the Buffs and Cougars is set for 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.