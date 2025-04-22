New York Giants Shake Up NFL Draft With Shedeur Sanders? Abdul Carter Impact
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will have to wait a few more days before he knows his NFL destination. The 2025 NFL Draft kicks of on April 24 and Sanders is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board.
In all likelihood, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will be taken No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, clearing the way for a team to take Sanders. The question is now, who will that team be? The Giants are one of the potential suitors at No. 3.
If the Giants were to take Sanders, this would open the door for a team outside the top three to take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
New York Giants To Take Shedeur Sanders?
The team that has the most connections to Sanders is the New York Giants. The Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and spent a lot of time in Boulder this season to evaluate Sanders. Sanders has also shown signs that he would like to play in the Big Apple for the Giants. He wore custom New York Giants cleats to Colorado’s bowl game this past season and also was seen playing catch in new York with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers when Sanders was in town for the Heisman trophy ceremony.
With the top two picks in the draft looking like it will be Ward to the Titans and Travis Hunter to the Browns, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero said “all eyes are on the New York Giants” at No. 3.
“Within the league, all eyes are on the New York Giants. They own the No. 3 overall pick. They have done as much work on Shedeur Sanders as any team has done on any prospect in this draft,” Pelissero said. “Every open practice, they were there. Every game, they were there. They brought him in for a visit. They went to his showcase. They did a private workout with him just last week.”
Abdul Carter To Fall In Draft?
Pelissero did stress that just because of all these connections, it doesn’t mean Sanders will be picked by the Giants. However if he is, it means that the door will be open for teams to take Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport laid out just how the dominos could fall for Carter to fall down in the draft if Sanders goes No. 3 to the Giants.
“If it (Giants take Shedeur No. 3) happens, then something that could be inconceivable, may unfold. Which is Abdul Carter not going top 3,” Rapoport said. “I would say probably not going 4 if the Patriots end up going with an offensive lineman…Does he slide to 5?”
Rapoport said that it could potentially lead a trade, with a team trying to get a few spots up to steal Carter.
“Does that set up a potential trade?” Rapoport said. “How many teams still in the top 10 would be able to make, or willing to make a small leap for a pass rusher who is not just the best pass rusher in this draft, but the best pass rusher in the past several drafts…The fate of Shedeur Sanders for sure tied to the fate of Abdul Carter.”