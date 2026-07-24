Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 6

We have reached the final six spots in our countdown of the Duke football program's 2026 players.

Over the last several weeks, we have been counting down the top 30 players on the roster for the 2026 campaign. The No. 1 spot will be revealed the day before the Blue Devils' training camp is set to begin.

There has yet to be an official announcement on when head coach Manny Diaz and his program will begin camp.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, despite Duke not entering the season with much excitement on a national scale, Diaz has yet to have an unsuccessful year as the head coach in Durham. Fans should leave room for optimism, even with all the production that is no longer there following the 2025 season.

The Blue Devils, at least heading into the year, seem to have a pretty volatile ceiling and floor. I would say a nine-win season would be a marvelous success for the program, and if a lot of things go right, that could certainly happen. However, if a lot of things go wrong, bowl eligibility could be in question come late in the regular season.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By "a lot of things go right," that means that the Blue Devils' newcomers and returners who will be thrust into much larger roles in 2026 take a big step forward. If that's the case, Duke has the talent to be legitimately competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

However, if most of these players stall or even potentially take steps back, that could be a recipe for disaster.

The main reason Duke can be such a volatile team this season is that most of its transfers come from mid-major programs and, although some were productive at their previous stops, they have not proven it at the Power Conference level.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the returners, many have played reserve roles or have not seen the field at all throughout their time in Durham. There is a lot of potential, but not much proven production, making it very difficult to gauge the team as a whole.

Additionally, these question marks appear at many different positions on the field. It starts with San Jose State transfer Walker Eget. Although he was productive in his two seasons starting at San Jose State, he has never done it in a conference like the ACC.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New receivers Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte) present the same concern. Richardson was probably the best receiver in the Ivy League last season, and Nicholas led a 1-11 49ers club in receptions (60), receiving yards (740), and receiving touchdowns (5).

There are questions on both sides of the ball, but many of the defensive newcomers and returners are more proven, even to a slight extent in some cases, than the offensive side. It seems more likely that Diaz and Co. will need to rely on their defensive unit to be the catalyst of success, similar to the 2024 squad that won nine games in Diaz's first year as Duke's head coach.

Some of the Blue Devils' returners are already proven mainstays on Jonathan Patke's defense. That is where we will continue our Duke football 2026 top 30 players countdown.

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (36) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 6 LB Nick Morris Jr.

Nick Morris Jr. is entering his graduate year at Duke and has spent his entire collegiate career with the Blue Devils. 2026 sets up for a career year in the Fairfield, CT native's final one with the program.

Morris was a solid get for the Duke recruiting staff. He was listed as a 3-star prospect out of Austin Westlake High School (TX), rated as the No. 93 linebacker and No. 131 player out of the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports 2021 Composite Rankings.

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive back Chandler Rivers (0) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (36) tackle Troy Trojans running back Kimani Vidal (28) during the second half at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Morris has trusted the process throughout his collegiate career at Duke, remaining in Durham throughout. He did not see any game action as a freshman in 2021 and saw action in six games in 2022, posting 13 total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

2023 was the season in which Morris Jr. established himself as a mainstay on the defensive front. Morris tallied 60 total tackles, finishing fourth on the squad, to go along with a sack and a fumble recovery.

The 6'3", 235-pound linebacker was set up for major success in both 2024 and 2025, but the injury bug has kept him from finding any sort of rhythm on the field, sidelining him for extended periods of time.

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Troy Trojans offensive linemen Derrick Graham (77) runs after a catch for a touchdown as Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (36) attempts to make the stop during the second half at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2024, Morris started the season opener before an injury kept him on the bench for the remainder of the season. In 2025, he started the first four games of the year before a leg injury ended his season once again.

In the two years where Morris was expected to take a major leap forward, injuries kept him from doing so. 2026 is the year the Blue Devils need him to make that jump the most.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebacker duo of Morris and Luke Mergott is probably the best starting unit on the team, and as mentioned before, Duke will have to put pressure on the quarterback this season and keep points off the board to win games, at least early in the year when offensive hiccups can be expected with so many newcomers.

Morris has waited for his chance to shine, and 2026 is the season he can finally break out with the Blue Devils.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) helps defend to end the game in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson | No. 12 DE Bryce Davis | No. 11 LB Elliott Schaper

No. 10 LB Bradley Gompers | No. 9 S Patrick Smith-Young | No. 8 OT Nick Del Grande | No. 7 DE Tyshon Reed