How to Watch Florida vs. UCF, Betting Lines, Game Day Info
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It's not a classic Florida rivalry, but Saturday's matchup between the Florida Gators and UCF Knights inside The Swamp comes with major opportunities and bragging rights for both programs.
A 45-28 win over Mississippi State two weeks ago briefly quieted the outside noise against UF head coach Billy Napier and his direction of the program. For Florida, the focus will be on its defense, who has struggled mightily this season and now faces the nation's No. 2 rushing offense.
In response to on-field communication issues, Napier turned to using mics with his defensive unit to determine who's good and who isn't at communicating on the field.
"I think it's just healthy to see where, you know, who does a great job and who doesn't do a great job, you know," he said. "I mean, I think it's – you’re coaching every part of football, right? I think that's a huge piece of the puzzle."
Offensively, Florida may, once again, be without star receiver Eugene Wilson III, who's missed the last two games with a knee injury. With this week's game being an out-of-conference matchup, the Gators were not required to release an availability report.
Keeping his answer brief, Napier said Wilson III had taken reps in practice and is on-schedule in is recovery, but he did not say whether the sophomore would be available for Saturday. In his place, the Gators have relied on a pair of inexperienced receivers in Aidan Mizell and Marcus Burke, who each had breakout performances against Mississippi State.
Napier even said that Burke was "the best he's been in his career."
"Receivers can be phenomenal, but it takes off when they experience game day success and production - that's where ultimately things start building momentum," Napier said. "… They get to a point where there's a confidence there, and they get to a place where they can go do it consistently. And Burke and Mizell have kind of experienced some success, and I would anticipate that they can continue to improve."
Meanwhile, UCF is looking to prove that the state's historical "Big Three" - UF, FSU and Miami - is actually now a "Big Four" with the Knights included.
The Knights also boast a veteran quarterback in KJ Jefferson, who's already found success agains the Gators after an upset win in The Swamp last season with Arkansas. A dual-threat quarterback, Jefferson poses an escability threat that the Gators have struggled with this season.
"It's a big part of the game," Napier said. "We've actually done some specific drills to that. We've used some bigger skill players, we did some things and we've made cutups of some of those plays in terms of what that's going to take. Even going through his library of experience at Arkansas and certainly what he's done so far this year. It's a critical piece of the puzzle not only when he's a passer and he scrambles but just down-in, down-out all the read elements to their run game."
Saturday's game also comes with the importance of the NCAA's redshirt rule and the trend in today's college football of players opting out midseason in favor of keeping a year of eligibility. Both programs have played four games, meaning, any players who have played in every game for the Gators and Knights would burn through a redshirt with any participation on Saturday.
UCF has already seen two players in receiver Xavier Townsend and defensive back Byron Threats opt out, while Florida has had no players publicly announce that decision.
On Wednesday, Napier gave an explanation into his thoughts of the situation and how it may affect his program.
"We haven't had that problem necessarily," he said. We've had a few situations where maybe it was mutual to some degree, and we were OK with it. But we’ve got a hungry group out there. We have guys that are chomping at the bit to get on the field and are anxious for their next opportunity. I think that's a compliment to our players and their attitude, the coaches, the leadership that they showed.
"But I understand that dynamic. I think sometimes a guy gets in a little bit of a gray area relative to his career, big picture, maybe doesn't like his role. I think the key is that you don't allow that to be a distraction for your team. If you eliminate that and just very thankful we haven’t had that issue.”
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Knights, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those in attendance.
Florida Gators (2-2, 1-0 SEC) vs. UCF Knights (3-1, 1-1 Big 12): What You Need to Know
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7:45 p.m.
Other Gameday Info:
- Gator Walk: 5:25 p.m., Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: U.S. Olympian and former UF track and field star Jasmine Moore, U.S. Olympian and current UF swimming star Emma Weyant, Canadian Olympian and current UF swimming star Josh Liendo, plus an estimated 30 Gator-affiliated Olympians.
- Game Theme: UF Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day
Watch: SEC Network
- Play-by-play: Taylor Zarzour
- Analyst: Matt Stinchcomb
- Reporter: Tori Petry
Weather: 77 degrees Fahrenheit, cloudy with a 24 percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: UCF is considered a 1.5-point favorite over Florida in Week Six, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 62.5 points.
Series History: Florida leads the series 2-1. The Knights defeated the Gators, 29-17, in the series' last matchup on Dec. 21, 2021 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa (Fla.).
What’s At Stake: Florida has not beaten an in-state school since its 24-21 win over FSU in 2021. And, considering two losses already to Miami and Texas A&M at home, this simply is one the Gators cannot afford to lose, especially as it seems Napier's firing is a matter of "when" and not "if." Not to mention, a win could help create some recruiting momentum, which Florida's lacked since the end of summer.
