How to Watch LSU vs. Florida Gators, TV, Injuries, Betting
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After two games away from The Swamp, the Florida Gators return home for its annual matchup against heated rival LSU. And this week, the Gators will see two heartbeats of its offense return after missing last week's loss at Texas.
Quarterback DJ Lagway and leading receiver Elijhah Badger are both set to return Saturday afternoon, head coach Billy Napier revealed Thursday night. After lackluster passing performances in the second half against Georgia and the entirety of the game against Texas, the deep-threat duo will be crucial if Florida is to pull off the upset.
The Gator defense, meanwhile, saw it's midseason surge of production disappear in the blowout loss to the Longhorns after allowing a season-high 49 points. That being said, the Gators were massively depleted defensively last week, and it will remain the same this week.
Florida will be without corner Devin Moore and without starting linebacker Grayson Howard due to injuries.
However, Florida has the benefit of playing a LSU team that has had its own offensive struggles in recent weeks behind quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after back-to-back losses, including a 29-point defeat to rival Alabama at home.
An upset would be great for Florida on paper as the Gators continue to fight for bowl eligibility, but the satisfaction of beating this rival couldn't come at a better time. LSU currently holds a five-game winning streak over Florida, which is the longest in the rivalry's history. It would be a signature win for Napier in what's been a rough three-year tenure.
Not to mention, it could help Florida regain some much-needed recruiting momentum with a slew of highly rated prospects in attendance, including five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, four-star quarterback Tramell Jones, five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, five-star corner Na'eem Offord and five-star receiver Jaime Ffrench.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Tigers, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 3:30 EST.
Other Gameday Info:
- Gator Walk: 1:10 p.m., Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF QB Rex Grossman (1999-2002)
- Game Theme: Saluting Those Who Serve
Watch: ABC
- Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
- Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
- Reporter: Taylor McGregor
Weather: 74 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny with a zero percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: LSU is considered a 3.5-point favorite over Florida in Week 12, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 55.5 points.
Series History: LSU leads the series 33-34-3. The Tigers defeated the Gators, 52-35, in the series' last matchup on Nov. 11, 2023, in Baton Rouge (La.), extending its win streak in the series to five games.
What's At Stake: The Gators are out of contention for an SEC title and out of contention for a playoff spot, but a bowl game is still on the table. Additionally, the current five-game losing streak against LSU is the longest in the series' history. Not to mention, Florida is hosting a plethora of high-rated recruits, and an upset over the Tigers could be enough to put the Gators in prime position to make up ground in that regard.
