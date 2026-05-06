Gators Among Top 6 for 4-Star WR

As the Florida Gators continue its chase for a top-five recruiting class nationally, one of its primary targets has cut his list of top schools to six and has included Florida.

Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star receiver Elias Pearl on Tuesday announced his top six of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and Ole Miss. Pearl (5-11, 188 pounds) is rated as the No. 55 overall recruit and No. 9 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class, according to Rivals.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Elias Pearl is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’11 188 WR from Port Charlotte, FL is ranked as the No. 9 WR in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/ZFQn8AHWHQ pic.twitter.com/u2cWAEgKs0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 6, 2026

While Pearl, who is coming off a 1,052-yard, 13-touchdown year as a receiver and 253-yard, 11-touchdown season as a rusher, has not announced a commitment date, Florida appears to be the leader in his recruitment.

In March, On3/Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Corey Bender, Chad Simmons and Blake Alderman all placed predictions for Pearl to ultimately choose Florida. Pearl visited Florida once before those predictions, with a trip to Gainesville on Jan. 24, before visiting campus three times (March 7, March 24 and April 11) since Wiltfong placed the first prediction of the group.

He is set to return to Florida for his fifth visit and first official visit with the program on May 28, the Gators' first official visit weekend of the summer. Pearl also has official visits scheduled to Georgia on June 5 and Ole Miss on June 12, according to 247 Sports.

Should Pearl ultimately commit to Florida, he would be the third receiver commit for the Gators, following four-stars Tramond Collins and Anthony Jennings. Florida also holds predictions to land four-star Amare Patterson at the position.

Meanwhile, the Gators are in the midst of one of its best recruiting stretches in program history by adding 10 commits across April and the early portion of May, including three in the last two days. Four-star offensive lineman Elijah Hutcheson and four-star safety Kailib Dillard both committed on Tuesday before three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui committed on Wednesday.

Florida may not be done, either, as four-star running back Andrew Beard, who also holds a prediction to choose the Gators, will announce his decision on Friday, which would give the Gators 14 commits and a possible top-five recruiting class heading into the summer OV season.

The Gators also have predictions from various outlets to land four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander and three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as sixth in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!