Gators' Target Commits to Michigan
The first of the many prospects who list the Florida Gators as a finalist has announced his commitment.
Four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter (6-3, 308 pounds), a prospect from Kingston (Ga.) Cass, has pledged his services to Michigan over Florida, Alabama, Clemson and South Carolina, he announced in a commitment ceremony at his school. He is rated as the No. 9 overall interior offensive lineman, according to ESPN.
McWhorter's pledge to the Wolverines does not come as a big shock as Michigan and Alabama appeared to be the front-runners. Both programs were listed as "warm" on his recruiting interest level by 247 Sports.
Despite missing out on McWhorter, the Gators are still heavily in the mix for multiple blue-chip prospects on the offensive line.
Four-star Felix Ojo included Florida in his top eight, five-star Immanuel Iheanacho in his top 11, four-stars Canon Pickett and Heze Kent each in their top five and four-star Sam Roseborough in his top 10.
Additionally, Gators are finalists for five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, four-star safety Bralan Womack, four-star athlete Tyriq Green, four-star running back Jonaz Walton, four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, wide receiver Mason James and edge rushers Trent Henderson and Jake Kreul.
The Gators currently hold two commitments in the class of 2026 with four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star safety Devin Jackson, although Florida is in a position to increase its class during the spring and summer as the host many high-profile prospects on visits.
