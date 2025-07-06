Nole Gameday

WATCH LIVE: 5-star CB Chauncey Kennon announces decision between Florida State, Florida, Miami, and others

Can the Seminoles land one of their top targets in the 2026 class?

Dustin Lewis

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State is hoping to make a major move on Sunday to cap off a weekend full of fireworks around the country.

The Seminoles are closing in on one of their top targets in the 2026 class, five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon.

Kennon is set to announce his decision later today. Around 5:00 p.m. ET, the highly-regarded recruit will reveal his choice between Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Oregon, and LSU.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football could leave ACC for super league

As a junior, Kennon contributed on both sides of the ball for a Booker High School team that went 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals. He totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kennon added ten receptions for 316 yards and six more scores.

Kennon caught a season-high three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-0 victory against Lely High School on August 23. He returned an interception for a score and added three pass deflections in the 28-23 playoff loss to Raines High School on December 3.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 2 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

How To Watch Chauncey Kennon's Commitment:

Kennon will be making his pledge live on 247Sports's YouTube Channel around 5:00 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH KENNON ANNOUNCE HIS DECISION.

Or watch below.

Kennon took official visits to Florida State, Miami, Florida, and Georgia over the last few weeks.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

READ MORE: College football’s most ridiculous stat belongs to FSU’s Bobby Bowden

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football