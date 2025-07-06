WATCH LIVE: 5-star CB Chauncey Kennon announces decision between Florida State, Florida, Miami, and others
Florida State is hoping to make a major move on Sunday to cap off a weekend full of fireworks around the country.
The Seminoles are closing in on one of their top targets in the 2026 class, five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon.
Kennon is set to announce his decision later today. Around 5:00 p.m. ET, the highly-regarded recruit will reveal his choice between Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Oregon, and LSU.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football could leave ACC for super league
As a junior, Kennon contributed on both sides of the ball for a Booker High School team that went 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals. He totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kennon added ten receptions for 316 yards and six more scores.
Kennon caught a season-high three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-0 victory against Lely High School on August 23. He returned an interception for a score and added three pass deflections in the 28-23 playoff loss to Raines High School on December 3.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 2 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
How To Watch Chauncey Kennon's Commitment:
Kennon will be making his pledge live on 247Sports's YouTube Channel around 5:00 p.m. ET.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH KENNON ANNOUNCE HIS DECISION.
Or watch below.
Kennon took official visits to Florida State, Miami, Florida, and Georgia over the last few weeks.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: College football’s most ridiculous stat belongs to FSU’s Bobby Bowden
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok