BREAKING: FSU Football beefs up offensive line with talented Vanderbilt transfer Josh Raymond
Florida State continues to finalize its roster ahead of the 2025 season.
On Thursday, Vanderbilt redshirt freshman offensive lineman transfer Joshua Raymond announced he was continuing his college career in Tallahassee. Raymond is coming off a two-day visit to Florida State's campus where he learned more about the program and met with head coach Mike Norvell along with position coach Herb Hand.
Raymond signed with Vanderbilt as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class, choosing the Commodores over Stanford, Kansas, Liberty, USF, FIU, and Marshall, among others. He participated in the Under Armour All-America game following his senior season.
READ MORE: Former FSU QB sends emotional message after retiring from Jets
The Florida native didn't see the field during his lone season with the Commodores. With that being said, he has a year of experience working in an SEC program and is an intriguing prospect with four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Raymond stands at 6-foot-4, 298-pounds. He has the capability to play tackle or along the interior so it'll be interesting to see where he fits into Hand's equation.
Interestingly enough, Raymond was a teammate of current FSU offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen at Vanderbilt. Hansen was the program's starting left tackle for the past few seasons before transferring to the Seminoles in the winter.
Florida State is up to 19 offensive linemen on the roster. However, 12 of those players are underclassmen, including both of the transfers that the Seminoles have acquired at the position.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews