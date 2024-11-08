Former FSU QB Delivers Stern Message to Seminoles During 1-8 Season
There's an old saying you've probably heard before that goes a little something like this, 'you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make it drink.'
That might end up being the story of the 2024 Florida State football team. Despite having the same coaching staff that helped guide the program to a 13-1 record and ACC Championship, the Seminoles are suddenly having their worst year since before the turn of the century. The reasons for the struggles are hard difficult to explain with multiple veterans regressing and the majority of transfers not seizing the immediate impact roles that were expected.
Frustration is rising quickly in Tallahassee for fans and former players. On Thursday evening, recent Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis delivered a stern message to current Seminoles on social media. Travis seemingly called for the players to step up and deliver the results on the field while staying bought into head coach Mike Norvell and his staff.
"Be the change. It worked before, why can’t it work again?" Travis wrote. "Players make the wheels roll, coaches just steer."
The Florida native was drafted by the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft after ending his time with the Seminoles as the all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,665 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,950) yards, and QB rushing touchdowns (31). He's the only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 on the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns lists.
Travis finished his time in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win campaigns for the first time since 2015-16 and helped the program climb out of one of the worst stretches in FSU history.
During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
Travis was on pace for career-year before going down in Florida State's home finale. He concluded the 2023 season by completing 207/324 passes for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns to two interceptions. Travis also rushed 73 times for 173 yards and seven more scores. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
