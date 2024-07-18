FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Linebackers
Roster changes and overhauls have been a staple since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee in late 2019. While building his program, he embraced the transfer portal immediately and used it as a tool to quickly return Florida State to contention.
Now, there have been highs and lows during the Norvell era, with the program working against the ACC in a legal battle after a College Football Playoff snub a season ago. They're also fresh off an ACC Championship victory and sent plenty of talent to the NFL in the most recent draft.
Even with the success and a 13-win season in 2023, the Seminoles are still dealing with a roster turnover with graduations and NFL picks departing from last year's team. Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach, two starting linebackers from the last two seasons, departed for pro football and left a void at the second level of the defense.
READ MORE: FSU Football Pre-Fall Camp Depth Chart Projections: Defense
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns towards a linebacker room that is replacing a pair of starters who dominated the majority of snaps over the last two years.
Other Fall Camp Previews:
At the Surface
— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Senior
Lundy departed from Tallahassee after the 2023 season, committing to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Christmas day. That was short-lived, though, as he withdrew his name from the portal and announced a return to Florida State. He was an important piece on an incredible Seminoles defense in 2023, now he gets to play a key role in the linebackers' room as the most experienced player at the position.
— Cam Riley, Redshirt Senior
The Auburn transfer was brought in during the spring portal to address a position of need, and Riley will be in the mix for the second starting linebacker position within the defense. He was a rotational player for the Tigers last season, and he's entering his final season of eligibility at the college football level. Prior to heading to Tallahassee, Riley had been putting on weight to potentially play EDGE with Auburn.
— Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
There's a void to be filled in the linebacker room, and Graham Jr. might just have to be one underclassman to step up. He's been with the program for two seasons, having arrived in Tallahassee early in 2022. With a depth chart battle soon to come, Graham Jr. will have to prove to be ready to hit the field during fall camp for the Seminoles to get some comfort for the position group.
— Shawn Murphy, Redshirt Sophomore
An Alabama transfer, Murphy saw very little action during his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He's got the opportunity to be the second starter alongside Lundy. The former four-star product played under Nick Saban for two seasons, and that could pay off as he could be an immediate starter in Tallahassee, whether he's ready or not. The underclassman was a strong addition to the defense given the team's need and fit.
— Blake Nichelson, Sophomore
Nichelson is in the same boat as Graham Jr. He's got to be ready to make contributions during his sophomore season as the team could be having depth issues after two key departures. The four-star prospect in the 2023 class tallied 17 total tackles during his true freshman campaign with the program. He'll be in a battle to get serious reps as a backup linebacker, maybe a starter, next season.
— Justin Cryer, Sophomore
Add Cryer to the backup linebacker battle, too. The sophomore and former three-star recruit had 13 total tackles during his freshman campaign. Like most of the position group, there is a lot riding on his development and potential, and there will be a huge opportunity for all linebackers to hit the field next season and during fall camp.
— DeMarco Ward, Redshirt Freshman
Going through his redshirt season in 2023, the former three-star prospect won't be much of a contributor during his redshirt freshman season. This fall and upcoming season will be huge for Ward in terms of development as battles will take place on the depth chart and production will be needed from everyone for the team to establish a rotation.
— Jayden Parrish, Freshman
The true freshman enrolled at Florida State in January of 2024 and has been working with the program since. He's another player not expected to do much during his first season in Tallahassee, but, again, will benefit from a position battle during fall camp. With the depth concerns and the need to stay ready, Parrish should improve heavily in year one with the Seminoles.
— Timir Hickman-Collins, Freshman
Of the incoming class, Hickman-Collins could be among those ready to contribute immediately. He's got a college-ready body as a three-star recruit in the 2024 class. He'll likely be the first freshman called up for help if need be but don't expect a ton of production from the incoming freshman class in year one.
Biggest Question Mark?
Will Florida State have enough experience to make up for the lost production of Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune?
Both DeLoach and Bethune -- two former multi-year starters -- departed for the NFL after the 2023 season. The two were the primarily featured linebackers in a defense that saw the Seminoles go perfect in the regular season before defeating Louisville in a defense-dominant ACC Championship victory.
DJ Lundy is a pivotal piece in the room. Outside of that, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and linebackers coach Randy Shannon will be looking to get enough out of Cam Riley, Omar Graham Jr., Shawn Murphy, Blake Nichelson, and Justin Cryer to produce another elite unit.
Follow the Leader
— DJ Lundy
Lundy will more than likely be the leader in the linebackers' room. He's a redshirt senior who has been with the program since 2020. Lundy's been with the program during its turnaround under Norvell's leadership, and he's going to be able to be a voice in a young locker room. He learned from DeLoach and Bethune and now it's his time to make a major impact on Florida State's success.
Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart
Linebacker
1. DJ Lundy
2. Justin Cryer, So./Omar Graham Jr., RS So.
Linebacker
1. Blake Nichelson, So.
2. Shawn Murphy, RS So./Cam Riley, RS Sr.
Fall Camp Outlook
There's plenty that needs to be determined in the depth chart during fall camp. Lundy feels like a lock for one of the starter positions given his experience with the program and impact a season ago. Outside of that, there are no certainties. Murphy, a transfer from Alabama, could be a solid second starter given his size and athleticism, but he's still got to prove himself on the field. Riley being a redshirt senior with plenty of size and experience playing SEC football could leave himself in the running for the second starter spot, too.
The same is true for Nichelson and Graham Jr. They've got the potential to lobby for that second linebacker starting spot, but they've also got to prove it on the field. They could be in a three-way battle for the position, which would benefit them each in terms of development this fall. The two who don't land the starting spot will play key backup roles, though, which will be needed for the depth at the position.
There's plenty of potential in the position group, but only one player that's for sure ready now. The program is relying on some of that potential to be realized as soon as this season as the linebackers might just be the weakest position group within the Florida State defense.
READ MORE: 'Hard Knocks' Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Trade Deal with New York Giants Star Brian Burns
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: FSU Football Lands Blue-Chip Texas Wide Receiver Daylan McCutcheon
• Buffalo Bills Rookie Keon Coleman Earns Comparisons to Two Pro Bowl WRs
• ESPN Identifies Sophomore Linebacker As FSU Football's 'Sleeper Pick' For 2024 Season
• Harvard Offensive Line Transfer Jacob Rizy Arrives At FSU Football Ready To Compete