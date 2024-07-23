FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Safeties
With training camp a day away, college football is nearly back. Now, the Florida State Seminoles don't play for over a month, but football content will be rolling through and players will be back on the gridiron in garnet and gold.
Heading into Mike Norvell's fifth year leading the program, the Seminoles are looking to repeat as champions in the ACC. Fresh off a 13-1 season, Florida State will struggle to match the level they reached a season ago, but they've got an opportunity to establish themselves with a new-look roster.
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns toward a safety room that has plenty of depth and talent to lead a strong defensive backfield.
At the Surface
— Davonte Brown, Redshirt Senior
After three seasons at UCF, Brown transferred to Miami for the 2023 college football season. His production dropped during his lone season with the Hurricanes, and he now heads to Tallahassee with an opportunity to get back to the form he showed while at UCF.
— Omarion Cooper, Senior
Cooper spent the first two years of his career with the Seminoles before transferring to Colorado last spring. He had a solid season with the Buffaloes but decided to return to the place where it all started. Cooper was working at safety prior to departing from Florida State. He could play there or at cornerback depending on how the staff wants to utilize his skill set.
— Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Junior
Brown is a clear every-down defensive back and returning starter as a redshirt junior. He'll lead the position group and potentially the defense as a whole as a key member of the 2023 stout defense. The sky is the limit for Brown's fourth season in Tallahassee as he's been with the program since 2021 and another leap could be incoming.
— Conrad Hussey, Sophomore
Appearing in 14 games during his freshman season, Hussey has plenty of potential heading into the 2024 college football season. He's now got experience and another offseason under his belt after posting 22 total tackles, one interception and two passes defended a season ago. Hussey needs to be more consistent to beat out Davonte Brown for the starting role.
— Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Sophomore
Barker was an incredible addition to Florida State as a JUCO recruit. He'll find himself battling for the No. 2 spot in the rotation behind Shyheim Brown, backing him up for his occasional breather. After making more of an impact than expected last year, Barker has a chance to make a name for himself as a consistent face in the lineup.
— KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Freshman
All the way at the bottom of the depth chart and as an underclassman, Kirkland is full of potential -- showing the true depth of the safety unit. Any of the players in the position group can be plugged into the rotation and provide a real impact on the team. Kirkland suffered an injury last year but was impressive just before doing so. A full return to the field and taking a leap could make the backup position battles interesting.
Biggest Question Mark?
Who is the starter alongside Shyheim Brown?
Position battles are a key part of fall camp to keep an eye on, and there will certainly be one for the second starting safety spot. Shyheim Brown has the starting buck position locked up, but Davonte Brown and Conrad Hussey will likely square off to earn the majority of the reps next season. Omarion Cooper could be involved in the battle as well.
Brown, a Miami transfer, can be utilized, but Hussey might be better suited, should he take a leap heading into a new season. To put it simply, Brown offers a higher floor but Hussey's ceiling is immensely high. Cooper is familiar with the defensive system and was productive during his previous stint at Florida State.
A definite starter at the position would leave the team feeling comfortable heading into the season, given the depth they'll have no matter the decision.
Follow the Leader
— Shyheim Brown
Since emerging for the team during an impressive showing against LSU in 2022, Shyheim Brown has really made himself a staple within the defense. With Akeem Dent off to the NFL, Brown will now be the leader of the safeties group with most of the position group being young -- aside from transfer redshirt senior Davonte Brown.
Brown had 53 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, four passes defended and one interception during his 2023 campaign, which consisted of 14 games played. He's not the oldest in the group, but the experience he's garnered in Tallahassee combined with his role in the defense will leave him as a leader on the defensive side of the ball.
Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart
Buck Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. Ashlynd Barker, RS So.
3. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
Safety:
1. Davonte Brown, RS Sr./Conrad Hussey, So.
2. Omarion Cooper, Sr.
Fall Camp Outlook
Fall camp is exciting for position battles across the board, but the safety position in particular will be interesting. Shyheim Brown likely has one starting safety job secured, with two or three players lobbying for the second opening. The depth will be strong, too, as there will be battles for the backup roles.
Overall, the safeties should have a incredible season, even after Florida State sent Akeem Dent off to the NFL after their 12-0 regular season and ACC Championship victory in 2023.
The Seminoles are looking to reload the roster in its entirety after watching plenty of alumni find their way to the pro level, and the safety position seems like they'll be able to do so just fine heading into the 2024 season.
