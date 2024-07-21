FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Tight Ends
Florida State’s recent history in the tight end position has been incredibly flexible, ever-changing, and resourceful. From relying on blue-chip prospects like Camren McDonald to receiving solid production from walk-ons like Preston Daniel and capitalizing on the transfer portal (to no one’s surprise) with Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock, head coach Mike Norvell has utilized his tight ends in a way that teams have not been prepared for.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Returning To Tallahassee To Play For FAMU
While Keith Jackson famously referred to the offensive and defensive linemen as the “Big Uglies,” Norvell has quietly gotten the most out of his sleeping giants. They don’t get as many touches as some other tight ends in the college game, but when they do, they can be deadly.
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns towards a tight end room that might be the weakest unit on the roster.
Other Fall Camp Previews:
At the Surface
— Kyle Morlock, Redshirt Senior
Kyle Morlock is the only member of the tight end unit with more than two catches for the Seminoles. Providing 19 receptions and 255 yards, Morlock accounts for almost all of the returning production in the TE room as the group only retains 27.1% of its catches from last season. Listed at 6’4”, 240 pounds, the two-time All-American at Shorter University (D-II out of Rome, GA) is attempting to make more of an impact as the guy coming out of the TE room with the departures of Jaheim Bell, Preston Daniel, and Markeston Douglas.
— Jackson West, Redshirt Junior
Guys like Jackson West (voted FSU’s most improved offensive player in 2023) who has been in the program since 2021, will look to make that next step in their development and make more of an impact, and possibly vie for that second team spot behind Morlock. His ability ability to block defenders was noticed by West's teammates and the coaching staff as he saw a decent amount of playing time but failed to record any catches. He will look to rewrite the script in 2024.
— Landen Thomas, Freshman
However, knocking on Jackson West’s door is a true freshman and blue-chip recruit, Landen Thomas. Throughout the spring, Thomas displayed his natural athleticism during practice, but it was his frame that stood out to most practice attendees. Now listed at 6’4”, 235 pounds (previously he was 245 pounds), Thomas’ size and speed caught the eye of the coaching staff who had the young buck get some reps during the spring. Arriving in Tallahassee as the highest-rated TE recruit since Nick O'Leary (2011), Thomas is expected to be the future of the tight end room and could be a part of Florida State's immediate future should he have a good fall camp.
— Brian Courtney, Junior
Brian Courtney is a returner who is still attempting to transition from quarterback to tight end. During the spring he showcased his ball skills and his ability to get open in practice but will likely need to wow the coaching staff in order to move up in the depth chart.
— Jerrale Powers, Redshirt Sophomore
Jerrale Powers is another tight end that has also moved positions (WR to TE) since arriving in Tallahassee. He’s gotten a decent number of reps with the scout team, but with three departures from the TE room, Powers will naturally move up the depth chart if he stays healthy after missing the spring due to an injury.
— Amaree Williams, Freshman
Williams surprised some members of the media when he revealed he would be spending time at tight end during the preseason. He played on both sides of the ball before reclassifying to the 2025 class to sign with Florida State rather than playing his senior season of high school football. Williams will be transitioning to the college level after enrolling this summer.
Projected Depth Chart
1. Kyle Morlock
2. Jackson West/Landen Thomas
3. Brian Courtney/Jerrale Powers
Biggest Question Mark?
Who will step up alongside Kyle Morlock in 2024?
The Seminoles struggled to retain one of its most tenured players at the position with the transfer of Markeston Douglas to Arizona State – joining his former offensive coordinator – Kenny Dillingham. Moreover, the ’Noles also lost Jaheim Bell to the NFL Draft. These losses rearrange the entirety of the tight end room as the in-house developed talent and a highly touted newcomer will look to move up the depth chart. Naturally, the biggest remaining contributor to the TE room, Kyle Morlock, will slip into the solidified first-team spot unless someone like Jackson West or Landen Thomas wows the coaching staff during camp. However, with the experience and ability that Morlock boasts, that is unlikely.
The most pressing question surrounds the second-team spot. Jackson West has earned his stripes with the special teams unit and has showcased his talents as a blocker, but has yet to record a catch in a game. Thomas is obviously unproven, but special talents like Nick O'Leary were able to make an immediate impact as a true freshman. Therefore, how the coaching staff decides to use Jackson West in the passing game could dictate Thomas' playing time.
Follow the Leader
— Kyle Morlock
This is Kyle Morlock's unit. During his availability with the media, he told NoleGameday that one of his main focuses has been preparing the younger guys to learn the playbook and have a sense of comfortability with the offense. With Jackson West being the most tenured player for the 'Noles, however, there is a chance for the TE room to have multiple leaders heading into the 2024 season.
With that being said, history has proven that some of the greatest leaders have emerged from a youthful status. Florida State fans remember Jameis Winston as a redshirt freshman visibly leading the squad in and out of pregame warmups, and who could forget his pregame speeches? The true freshman Landen Thomas could be that "fresh" voice in the tight end room that unexpectedly rallies the team this year.
Fall Camp Outlook
The tight-end unit might not return a of production, but it will have a multitude of options depending on the desired play call.
With Morlock as the solidified starter, Mike Norvell and co. will have to decide how often they want to utilize him in the passing and running game, as well as how often they want to run a multiple set. Additionally, who will be that second tight end? On a run or a goal line set in a multiple set, Jackson West would likely be your choice to fill that second spot due to his improved blocking ability.
However, in the case of a pass or an RPO, Thomas could find himself on the field getting targets as Morlock could be used as a decoy. Against Miami and Pittsburgh last season, Florida State utilized the tight end screen quite a fair amount, getting the ball to both Jaheim Bell and Markeston Douglas. It would not be a surprise to see Norvell go back to it at times. This room might have some of the most question marks on the entire roster, but maybe the most potential.
READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterback Goes Viral For Endorsement Deal With Circle K
Stick with NoleGameday for moreFREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: FSU Football Lands Blue-Chip Texas Wide Receiver Daylan McCutcheon
• Keon Coleman Likely Will End Playful Apple Watch Tradition In The NFL
• ESPN Identifies Sophomore Linebacker As FSU Football's 'Sleeper Pick' For 2024 Season
• Harvard Offensive Line Transfer Jacob Rizy Arrives At FSU Football Ready To Compete