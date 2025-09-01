FSU football garners attention from Lakers' star LeBron James’ after stunning Alabama
The Florida State Seminoles are the talk of the nation after downing the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in Doak Campbell Stadium over the weekend. FSU jumped out to a 24-7 lead and held on for a 31-17 victory over Alabama that no one can claim was a fluke.
In an instant, the Seminoles went from the laughing stock of America to a team that looked confident, physical, and ready to respond to adversity. The flip of the script was exactly what Florida State fans have been waiting for as the garnet and gold faithful made their way onto Bobby Bowden Field at the conclusion of the upset.
The stars were out in the Sunshine State's capital. Whether it was former players such as Peter Warrick, Dalvin Cook, Jordan Travis, Kenny Shaw, Deondre Francois, Jaheim Bell, or Alex Mastroammno, or a famous comedian like Bert Kreischer, there was plenty of royalty lining the stands and field in Florida State's iconic venue.
The Seminoles also garnered attention from one of the most famous athletes in the world.
Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Shows Love To Florida State
On Sunday night, Florida State fans probably found it pretty surprising when Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend, LeBron James, chimed in on the Seminoles.
James quoted a picture from the game, which detailed the aftermath of quarterback Tommy Castellanos' first touchdown. In the shot, Castellanos is pictured in front of a hyped Peter Warrick, with a smiling Dalvin Cook also sneaking in.
Many figured James was talking about Castellanos but he's actually referring to Warrick.
James has previously shown his respect to Warrick, congratulating him for getting his jersey retired at Florida State back in 2018. The NBA icon also stated that Warrick is the reason James wore No. 9 while playing wide receiver in high school.
Game respect game.
