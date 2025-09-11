FSU LB feeling good after injury scare in recent win
Florida State had multiple players go down with injuries in its 77-3 victory against East Texas A&M last weekend.
The early returns on the healthy front have been positive, with head coach Mike Norvell noting that nothing coming out of the game is expected to linger long-term for the Seminoles.
That's a positive considering the main goal of a game like that is to escape healthy and prepare for what's ahead.
Redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson was among the Seminoles who were injured on Saturday. Thompson exited the game in the second quarter, limping to the sideline after taking a hit down low. He didn't return but did remain close to the action to support his teammates.
At the time, that was a potential concern for Florida State as Thompson previously tore his ACL in 2022. Thankfully, the veteran avoided a serious injury.
Stefon Thompson Feeling Good After Injury Scare
Thompson spoke to the media on Wednesday, confirming he's feeling fine.
"It's kind of like a stinger almost," Thompson said. "It was just hurting in that moment but I feel 100%. I feel good right now."
In two games with the Seminoles, Thompson has totaled three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. He's a key piece on defense as he more experience in defensive coordinator Tony White's system than anyone on the roster.
No Surprise With Florida State's Rise
Thompson has followed White to three schools, playing under him at Syracuse, Nebraska, and Florida State.
No matter the program, the standard is always the same. White expects a lot out of his unit and it's up to the players to respond.
"He always brings the same standard and energy, so I feel like, even throughout our whole time being here, it's been the same," Thompson said. "I mean, we have different players that have different skill sets, so sometimes he might use their skill set to their advantage, so I think that's one thing I've seen."
"Other than that, as a defense, as a whole, we have a standard of Nole speed, which is everyone run to the ball," Thompson added. "Most physical team, the most dominant, and I feel like if we do all three of those things, then we'll be in great shape."
With a 2-0 start and a surprisng win over Alabama, Florida State has climbed back into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 Poll.
Thompson knew this was coming. At the same time, the focus is on one week at a time and that could lead to something special.
"Well we always knew what we had here, it was just a matter of the world seeing it as that. As a group, we try not to focus on that, we just take it one week at a time, go 1-0 every week," Thompson said. "I feel like when our focus is set for that and we're determined, we can do a lot of things."
