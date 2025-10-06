FSU football makes changes to depth chart following second straight loss
The Florida State Seminoles are flipping the page on back-to-back losses to the Virginia Cavaliers and Miami Hurricanes, narrowing the focus on figuring out a way to respond against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Seminoles are 0-2 in ACC play and are in desperate need of a win. Increduously, FSU hasn't won a conference game in over a year. That needs to change this weekend.
Pittsburgh is 3-2 but might've found its footing following a 48-7 victory against Boston College. The Panthers turned to true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel, who put together an impressive first start.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart. Ahead of the home contest, the Seminoles made a few changes to the depth chart.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Home Game Against Pittsburgh
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against Pittsburgh. There were some alterations compared to last week.
On offense, sophomore Lawayne McCoy is now the primary starter in the slot. McCoy had previously been a co-starter with true freshman Jayvan Boggs, who is now his backup.
Moving over to defense, there were multiple changes in the defensive backfield.
At cornerback, junior Quindarrius Jones is no longer listed on the two-deep. Jones was injured on Saturday.
Instead, redshirt freshmen, Cai Bates and Ricky Knight III, are listed as co-backups behind redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls. At the other cornerback spot, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III will be backing up senior Jerry Wilson.
It appears there has been a position change as true freshman Shamar Arnoux is listed as a backup at safety behind redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph.
Redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland was previously backing up Joseph. He's been moved to a co-backup with redshirt senior Shyheim Brown behind starter redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, who missed the game against Miami due to an injury.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr.
2. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Gavin Blackwell, Sr. OR Elijah Moore, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Jayvan Boggs, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Amaree Williams, So. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS So. OR Kevin Wynn, Fr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Deante McCray, RS Jr. OR Amaree Williams, So.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr. OR Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr. OR Caleb LaVallee, RS So.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr.
2. Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
2. Cai Bates, RS Fr. OR Ricky Knight III, RS Fr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Donny Hiebert, Jr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr. OR K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Kam Davis, So.
Punt Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
