Nole Gameday

FSU football receives surprising amount of votes in Coaches Poll

The Seminoles seem to be getting some love despite going 2-10 last season.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The US LBM Coaches Poll has FSU football in the vicinity of the top 25, which may be surprising given the Seminoles went 2-10 in 2024. Florida State surprisingly received eight votes in the poll's first edition, slotting in at No. 48 overall.

Notable programs in the top 25 include Notre Dame (#5), Clemson (#6), Alabama (#8), Miami (#10), SMU (#16), and Florida (#17).

READ MORE: Former Florida State QB makes NFL preseason debut for Los Angeles Chargers

21 schools received more votes than FSU but remained outside the top 25. Notable schools in that tier, along with the number of votes they obtained, include Louisville (126), Georgia Tech (27), Syracuse (16), Duke (12), and Colorado (12).

And if you're wondering, no, Mike Norvell is not a voter for the Coaches Poll.

The 'Noles have a long way to go to win over the college football coaches of America, but before the 2025 season, they are not necessarily viewed as a bottom-tier team, or a pushover my any stretch.

The Garnet and Gold have brought together some good pieces, both from a coaching and player personnel standpoint.

Quarterback Tommy Castellanos from Boston College highlights the transfer portal additions alongside wide receivers Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC).

On defense, defensive end James Williams (Nebraska), cornerback Jeremiah Wilson (Houston), and Elijah Herring (Memphis) round out a solid portal class as well.

It will be interesting to see if those additions translate on the field, and if the coaches were right about their initial estimation of the FSU football squad in 2025.

The Seminoles open up the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football