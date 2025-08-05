FSU football receives surprising amount of votes in Coaches Poll
The US LBM Coaches Poll has FSU football in the vicinity of the top 25, which may be surprising given the Seminoles went 2-10 in 2024. Florida State surprisingly received eight votes in the poll's first edition, slotting in at No. 48 overall.
Notable programs in the top 25 include Notre Dame (#5), Clemson (#6), Alabama (#8), Miami (#10), SMU (#16), and Florida (#17).
READ MORE: Former Florida State QB makes NFL preseason debut for Los Angeles Chargers
21 schools received more votes than FSU but remained outside the top 25. Notable schools in that tier, along with the number of votes they obtained, include Louisville (126), Georgia Tech (27), Syracuse (16), Duke (12), and Colorado (12).
And if you're wondering, no, Mike Norvell is not a voter for the Coaches Poll.
The 'Noles have a long way to go to win over the college football coaches of America, but before the 2025 season, they are not necessarily viewed as a bottom-tier team, or a pushover my any stretch.
The Garnet and Gold have brought together some good pieces, both from a coaching and player personnel standpoint.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos from Boston College highlights the transfer portal additions alongside wide receivers Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC).
On defense, defensive end James Williams (Nebraska), cornerback Jeremiah Wilson (Houston), and Elijah Herring (Memphis) round out a solid portal class as well.
It will be interesting to see if those additions translate on the field, and if the coaches were right about their initial estimation of the FSU football squad in 2025.
The Seminoles open up the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok