FSU Football ties program record with 5 student-athletes named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society
The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the 2025 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which included a program-record five Florida State student-athletes.
Offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr. was recognized for the second consecutive season, while fellow linemen Bryson Estes and Jacob Rizy, running back Caziah Holmes and defensive back Azareye’h Thomas earned the honor for the first time.
FSU’s five Hampshire Honor Society members match last season’s school-record of five and continues FSU’s school-record streak with multiple players on the NFF list to four seasons.
Scott became Florida State’s first two-time inductee into the Hampshire Honor Society. The fifth-year Seminole concluded his playing career at FSU in 2024. He earned his social science degree in 2023 and will earn his Master’s degree this spring. The Conway, Arkansas, native played six games in 2024 and 43 games in his career, with 33 starts.
Thomas, from Niceville, started all 12 games in 2024 at cornerback, finishing second on the team with 52 tackles en route to honorable mention All-ACC honors. He earned the Florida State Bobby Bowden Leadership Award and served as a game captain against Clemson, North Carolina and Notre Dame. He earned his second career interception in the end zone in the season finale against Florida.
Estes, from McDonough, Georgia, and Rizy, from Westport, Connecticut, joined Scott on the offensive line, combining for 23 appearances last season. Estes graduated with his social science degree in 2024 and returns to FSU for his final season of eligibility in 2025. Rizy graduated from Harvard with degrees in economics and psychology in 2024 before transferring to Florida State before last season.
Holmes, from Titusville, led Florida State in rushing touchdowns last year, with a career-best two against Charleston Southern. The redshirt senior returns for his fourth season in the Garnet and Gold this fall after not getting tackled for loss all of 2024. He earned his degree in social science from Florida State in 2024.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must meet one of the following criteria:
· Be a senior player graduating this spring/summer who completed his final year of playing eligibility in 2024; or
· Be a graduated player or grad transfer who has already earned a bachelor's degree and competed in the 2024 season (even if the player has remaining eligibility and may return to play next season).
And must have:
· Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale); and
· Been a starter or contributor throughout the 2024 season.
Florida State begins its 2025 season at home on August 30 against Alabama. Season tickets are available for purchase on Seminoles.com/tickets.
*Press release courtesy of FSU Athletics
