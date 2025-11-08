Nole Gameday

FSU football releases uniform combination for rivalry game against Clemson Tigers

The Seminoles have unveiled their uniforms for Saturday night.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State is on the road on Saturday night, looking to win its second straight game against the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. This rivalry doesn't have the prestige of recent years, but it's still an important game for both programs.

A win would put the Seminoles one victory away from bowl eligibility. A loss for Clemson would mean the Tigers are on the brink of missing the postseason after beginning the year in the top five.

Florida State won its last trip to Death Valley in 2023. However, the Seminoles have dropped eight of the last nine meetings again Clemson.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Clemson?

Tommy Castellanos
Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Leading up to the matchup against Clemson, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.

The Seminoles will be wearing their sixth different uniform combination of the season. It'll be traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants - for the first time this year.

Clemson hasn't released its uniforms for the game.

Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network with Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, and Dana Boyle on the call.

Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:

Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Stanford: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Wake Forest: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

