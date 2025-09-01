Mike Norvell releases depth chart after FSU beats Alabama, any changes?
The Florida State Seminoles are moving into their second game week of the 2025 season against the East Texas A&M Lions.
On Saturday, the Seminoles took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in Doak Campbell Stadium. Meanwhile, East Texas A&M opened up its season with a 42-13 to SMU on the road.
The Lions will travel away from home for the second consecutive weekend. This is a game Florida State will be looking to put to bed early.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Matchup With East Texas A&M
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against East Texas A&M. There were plenty of changes to address, primarily at running back.
Redshirt senior Roydell Williams no longer appears on the depth chart. Redshirt junior Gavin Sawchuk has been elevated to the starter at one running back spot with sophomore Kam Davis and redshirt senior Caziah Holmes as co-backups.
At the other running back, redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas and true freshman Ousmane Kromah are now co-starters.
At wide receiver, redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy is now the primary backup to senior Squirrel White. Sophomore BJ Gibson no longer is on the two-deep.
Going over to the defensive side of the ball, true freshman Darryll Desir is now a co-backup with redshirt senior Jaden Jones behind redshirt junior James Williams.
Florida State has added a defensive tackle position to the depth chart. Redshirt junior Daniel Lyons is the starter with true freshman Mandrell Desir as his primary backup. Redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson appears as the primary backup to redshirt senior Darrell Jackson at nose tackle.
The only other change on defense is redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph has won a starting spot at safety. Redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland moves from co-starter to primary backup.
The Seminoles also switched up on special teams. Danzy and Davis are co-starters at one kick return spot with Williams no longer listed.
At punt return, White and Lucas are now co-starters. Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson has been added into the mix.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR. OR Kam Davis, So.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Gavin Blackwell, Sr. OR Elijah Moore, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Jayvan Boggs, Fr.
2. Chase Loftin, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Amaree Williams, So. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr. OR Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
2. Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr. OR Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So.
2. Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Deante McCray, RS Jr.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr.
2. Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr.
2. Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
2. Charles Lester III, RS Fr. OR Quindarrius Jones, Jr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Donny Hiebert, Jr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Kam Davis, So.
Punt Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
