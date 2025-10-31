Nole Gameday

Ex-Florida State standout earning attention from Washington Commanders

The former Seminole remains a free agent midway through the 2025 season.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 5, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end DeMarcus Walker (44) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Florida State Seminoles defeated the Mississippi Rebels 45-34. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end DeMarcus Walker (44) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Florida State Seminoles defeated the Mississippi Rebels 45-34. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The picture is beginning to become clearer across the league as some teams are positioning for a playoff push while others are already starting to think about the draft.

In a physical sport like football, injuries are part of the game. Some franchises have been hit harder than others, leading teams to explore every option to reinforce key positions.

READ MORE: Four questions for FSU football ahead of Wake Forest game

The Washington Commanders have lost multiple defensive ends to season-ending injuries, including top pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong. Thinning depth has forced the Commanders to take a look at the free agent market, and they're evaluating a former Florida State star.

Washington Commanders Bring In Former FSU Standout For Workout

DeMarcus Walker
Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) gestures to the crowd after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, the Commanders brought in a trio of free agents for workouts; DeMarcus Walker, Malik Reed, and Kingsley Jonathan, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.

Walker remains a free agent after being cut by the Chicago Bears in February. He visited the New York Giants during the offseason and recently worked out for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 31-year-old still has plenty to offer a professional team. Walker is coming off the most productive season of his professional career, recording 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback hurries in 17 starts in 2014. Coincidentally enough, Walker totaled a season-high eight tackles in an 18-15 loss to the Commanders last year.

During his eight years in the NFL, Walker has played for the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears.

Overall, Walker has appeared in 100 games, making 42 starts, and totaled 191 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

Walker spent his college career at Florida State, suiting up in garnet and gold for four years. He was a member of the team that won the final BCS National Championship in 2014. Walker developed into a starter the following season and broke onto the national scene in 2015-16.

During his final two years with the Seminoles, Walker recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. That included 68 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick in 2016.

The Jacksonville native earned consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC along with the conference's Defensive Player of the Year for his performance as a senior. The Seminoles went 8-0 against Miami and Florida while he was wearing garnet and gold. Walker still ranks third in FSU history in career sacks (28.5) and tackles for loss (45).

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad

RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: FSU football suffers setback with starter expected to miss Wake Forest game

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros