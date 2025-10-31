Ex-Florida State standout earning attention from Washington Commanders
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The picture is beginning to become clearer across the league as some teams are positioning for a playoff push while others are already starting to think about the draft.
In a physical sport like football, injuries are part of the game. Some franchises have been hit harder than others, leading teams to explore every option to reinforce key positions.
The Washington Commanders have lost multiple defensive ends to season-ending injuries, including top pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong. Thinning depth has forced the Commanders to take a look at the free agent market, and they're evaluating a former Florida State star.
Washington Commanders Bring In Former FSU Standout For Workout
Earlier this week, the Commanders brought in a trio of free agents for workouts; DeMarcus Walker, Malik Reed, and Kingsley Jonathan, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.
Walker remains a free agent after being cut by the Chicago Bears in February. He visited the New York Giants during the offseason and recently worked out for the San Francisco 49ers.
The 31-year-old still has plenty to offer a professional team. Walker is coming off the most productive season of his professional career, recording 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback hurries in 17 starts in 2014. Coincidentally enough, Walker totaled a season-high eight tackles in an 18-15 loss to the Commanders last year.
During his eight years in the NFL, Walker has played for the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears.
Overall, Walker has appeared in 100 games, making 42 starts, and totaled 191 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
Walker spent his college career at Florida State, suiting up in garnet and gold for four years. He was a member of the team that won the final BCS National Championship in 2014. Walker developed into a starter the following season and broke onto the national scene in 2015-16.
During his final two years with the Seminoles, Walker recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. That included 68 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick in 2016.
The Jacksonville native earned consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC along with the conference's Defensive Player of the Year for his performance as a senior. The Seminoles went 8-0 against Miami and Florida while he was wearing garnet and gold. Walker still ranks third in FSU history in career sacks (28.5) and tackles for loss (45).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad
RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
