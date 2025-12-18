Former FSU football starter earns Hula Bowl opportunity

Florida State's 2025 season ended nearly three weeks ago.

For the 20 seniors on the roster, the majority will never play football again. A few might still have eligibility for another year at the college level, while a slim list will get an opportunity in the NFL.

READ MORE: Five defensive players FSU football must retain for the 2026 season

Leading up to the draft in April, players around the country will have opportunities to boost their stock through all-star games, combines, and pro days.

One former Seminole will be back on the field next month.

FSU Left Tackle Gunnar Hansen Accepts Hula Bowl Invite

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen (55) during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, redshirt senior left tackle Gunnar Hansen accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl. The annual all-star game is scheduled for Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Nine players who participated in the Hula Bowl were drafted last year, including Washington Commanders running back Jacorey Croskey-Merritt.

Welcome to the Hula Bowl!! @gunnarhansenn has officially accepted his invite to the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl All-Star Game!! pic.twitter.com/PPhtShjsFp — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) December 17, 2025

Hansen transferred to Florida State last year after beginning his college career at Vanderbilt. He started all 12 games at left tackle, becoming the first Seminole to man the position in every game in a single season since 2016. His 792 snaps were second-most on the team behind redshirt senior starting center Luke Petitbon.

Florida State led the ACC in total offense and rushing offense, finishing top-15 nationally in total yards per game (472.1 yards) and rushing yards per game (218.7 yards).

According to PFF, Hansen allowed 21 pressures in 397 opportunities. He surrendered one quarterback hit and zero sacks. Hansen was named FSU's Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Hansen spent four seasons at Vanderbilt from 2021-24, signing with the Commodores as a three-star prospect out of St. Thomas Aquinas. After redshirting in his first year, he started 35 games over the three seasons, including the final 30 contests of his time with the program.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive tackle earned the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after Vanderbilt upset No. 1 Alabama in 2024.

Hansen played five seasons at the FBS level.

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State NewsEmpty heading