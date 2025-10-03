Nole Gameday

FSU football stuns Ohio State with massive recruiting flip

The Seminoles have added another legacy recruit to #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State is making a major move on the recruiting trail.

The Seminoles have generated some momentum courtesy of their 3-1 start to the season. That's paying off in the form of another legacy prospect joining #Tribe26, at the expense of one of the best programs in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

FSU Flips Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham, Legacy Recruit From Ohio State

Chris Thomsen
FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4521 / Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On Friday, three-star tight end Corbyn Fordham announced he was flipping from Ohio State to Florida State.

This seemingly came out of nowhere, as Fordham hasn't been on campus since January and didn't take an official visit to FSU. With that being said, the coaches never gave up in their pursuit, and it paid off in a big way.

It didn't hurt that Fordham is a Seminole legacy as his father, Todd Fordham, played at Florida State from 1992-96 and was a member of the program's first national championship team in 1993. Todd Fordham went on to spend a decade in the NFL as an undrafted free agent, earning his stripes with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers.

Fordham committed to Ohio State back in November of 2024. This was a long-standing commitment for the Buckeyes and credit is due for tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, who has impressed in recent cycles with signings such as four-star Landen Thomas, four-star Amaree Williams, and four-star Chase Loftin.

During the first six games of his senior campaign at The Bolles School, Fordham has caught 14 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-3.5, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 628 overall prospect, the No. 33 TE, and the No. 77 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Fordham, Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 14 to No. 13 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star tight end Xavier Tiller.

Fordham is the fifth legacy recruit in #Tribe26, joining four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star defensive back Jay Timmons, linebacker Noah LaVallee, three-star wide receiver Jonah Winston, and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

