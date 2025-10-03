FSU football stuns Ohio State with massive recruiting flip

BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Corbyn Fordham has Flipped his Commitment from Ohio State to Florida State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 225 TE from Jacksonville, FL had been Committed to the Buckeyes since November 2024



“GO NOLES!!🍢🍢”https://t.co/S94RISDgKo pic.twitter.com/qDEsnkI6bn