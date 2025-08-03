Top quarterback target delivers bad news to FSU football
The Florida State Seminoles have lost a major recruiting battle in the early days of August.
On Sunday afternoon, four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies over Florida State and Mississippi State. Johnson was one of the Seminoles' top options at the position in #Tribe27.
READ MORE: Former Florida State QB makes NFL preseason debut for Los Angeles Chargers
A frequent visitor in Tallahassee, Johnsons' final trip before his decision was to College Station in late June.
Jayce Johnson Is Coming Off A Breakout Season For Lowndes High School
As a sophomore in 2024, Johnson guided the Vikings to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the playoffs. He completed 123/183 passes (67.2%) for 1,799 yards with 16 touchdowns to three interceptions along with 79 carries for 318 yards and three more scores.
Johnson had a season-best 312 passing yards on 20/27 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 27-20 loss to Colquitt County High School on October 4. He added a score on the ground in the defeat.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 61 overall prospect, the No. 3 QB, and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State took note of Johnson's campaign before it was over, extending him an offer in October.
The Next Step For Florida State In This Recruitment
Johnson has been a familiar face at Florida State, visiting campus four times since the beginning of the year. Considering he only lives about an hour away from Tallahassee, the Seminoles will likely try to get him back in town for a home game this fall.
That may be a little more difficult to do since Johnson is now committed to another program.
At the same time, it's still so early in his recruitment and as fans who follow recruiting know, things can change swiftly. There's a long way to go but don't rule out the possibility of Florida State pulling off a flip.
It's something the Seminoles have done in two straight cycles, landing Kevin Sperry and Jaden O'Neal from Oklahoma.
Other Quarterback Targets To Note For Florida State
The Seminoles have already offered 13 quarterbacks in the 2027 class.
Outside of Johnson, some of the early names to know are four-star Elijah Haven, four-star Kavian Bryant, four-star Trent Seaborn, and three-star Logan Flaherty.
Seaborn has worked out for the coaching staff at summer camps in each of the last two years. He's been on campus three times since the calendar flipped to 2025. Flaherty has visited Florida State three times since the program offered him in November.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok