Top quarterback target delivers bad news to FSU football

BREAKING: Elite 2027 QB Jayce Johnson has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 210 QB from Valdosta, GA chose the Aggies over Florida State & Mississippi State



He’s ranked as the No. 3 QB in the ’27 Class



“AGGIES TO THE NATTY 💯”https://t.co/0tXSndAapn pic.twitter.com/3VjOftnRT3