Top Safety Target Sets Commitment Date With FSU Football Inside Top Three
Don't blink, or you just might miss Florida State landing another commitment in its 2025 class. The Seminoles have simply been that good to close out a productive June. The run isn't over though as head coach Mike Norvell and his staff look to continue to add talent over the coming weeks.
On Saturday evening, three-star safety Max Redmon announced his commitment date while naming Florida State inside his top three. According to his social media, Redmon will make his decision on July 9 between the Seminoles, Illinois, and USF.
The Seminoles have been pursuing Redmon for quite some time after offering him over a year ago. The interest seems to be mutual between the two parties as the under-the-radar prospect has visited Tallahassee multiple times in 2024. He was on campus for his official visit last weekend which happened to be one of the biggest recruiting events since Norvell took over the program.
READ MORE: Four-Star Tight End Chase Loftin Commits To FSU Football Over Texas A&M, Nebraska, And Missouri
Redmon also took official visits to Illinois and USF earlier this month. This is a battle that Florida State can win with a final push over the coming days.
The Florida native is a ball-hawk at the prep level, constantly putting himself in a position to force turnovers. He's got solid athleticism and uses that to make plays across the field. Redmon is a consistent tackler who can lay big hits when needed along with being a willing blitzer. He's certainly a prospect who could be in line to rise in the rankings throughout his senior season.
As a junior, Redmon totaled 64 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions on defense while catching six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown on offense. He helped guide Cardinal Newman High School to a playoff appearance. Redmon also plays basketball where he averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this past season.
The 6-foot-0, 185-pound safety is regarded as the No. 86 S and No. 108 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 42 in the country.
READ MORE: Crucial Tight End Target Puts FSU Football In Top-Two Alongside SEC Program
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Four-Star Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. Locks Down Recruitment With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman Launches New Customizable Shoes With Nike
• Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Defender And Son Of Seminole Legend Transfers Out Of Tallahassee