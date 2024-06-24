2025 Georgia Tech Linebacker Target Chase Taylor Makes College Decision

All Yellow Jackets

Chase Taylor has opted to go to Michigan instead of Georgia Tech

2025 Linebacker Prospect Chase Taylor
2025 Linebacker Prospect Chase Taylor / 247Sports- Jordan Scruggs

Georgia Tech linebacker target Chase Taylor made his college decision today, but he will not be playing for Brent Key and Georgia Tech. Taylor has opted to commit to Michigan and will be headed to the Big Ten to continue his college career.

Things had been trending this way in Taylor's recruitment. He started picking up 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to land at Michigan from a few different recruiting experts. Taylor had been on official vists to Michigan, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and USC.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Taylor is a three-star linebacker prospect and is ranked the No. 580 player in the country, the No. 61 linebacker in the country, and the No. 63 player in the state of Georgia. He plays at Stockbridge High School in Georgia. His other offers include App State, Boston College, Clemson, Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, among others.

Here is some more stats and info on Taylor courtesy of 247Sports:

Also plays basketball.


2023: Finished his junior season with 73 tackles (six for loss), six sacks, and three forced fumbles.
2022: As a sophomore, totaled 66 tackles and 3 sacks per MaxPreps. Helped Stockbridge make Georgia’s AAAA quarterfinals.

Georgia Tech is hot on the recruiting trail at the moment and even pulled a late-night flip earlier this week by getting defensive tackle Kamron Cullins to flip to Georgia Tech from SMU. The Yellow Jackets 2025 class is ranked No. 14 on 247 Sports right now and it could get past the top ten if they can continue to land some of their top targets.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

