2025 Georgia Tech Linebacker Target Chase Taylor Makes College Decision
Georgia Tech linebacker target Chase Taylor made his college decision today, but he will not be playing for Brent Key and Georgia Tech. Taylor has opted to commit to Michigan and will be headed to the Big Ten to continue his college career.
Things had been trending this way in Taylor's recruitment. He started picking up 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to land at Michigan from a few different recruiting experts. Taylor had been on official vists to Michigan, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and USC.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Taylor is a three-star linebacker prospect and is ranked the No. 580 player in the country, the No. 61 linebacker in the country, and the No. 63 player in the state of Georgia. He plays at Stockbridge High School in Georgia. His other offers include App State, Boston College, Clemson, Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, among others.
Here is some more stats and info on Taylor courtesy of 247Sports:
Also plays basketball.
2023: Finished his junior season with 73 tackles (six for loss), six sacks, and three forced fumbles.
2022: As a sophomore, totaled 66 tackles and 3 sacks per MaxPreps. Helped Stockbridge make Georgia’s AAAA quarterfinals.
Georgia Tech is hot on the recruiting trail at the moment and even pulled a late-night flip earlier this week by getting defensive tackle Kamron Cullins to flip to Georgia Tech from SMU. The Yellow Jackets 2025 class is ranked No. 14 on 247 Sports right now and it could get past the top ten if they can continue to land some of their top targets.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner