BREAKING: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales Commits To Georgia Tech, Yellow Jackets Class Keeps Moving Up
Xavier Canales is your newest Yellow Jacket after committing to Georgia Tech today. His recruitment with Georgia Tech moved pretty quickly for Canales as he picked up an offer just a month ago on May 18th, per his X account. Prior to his commitment, Canales announced his top seven which included Georgia State, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Arkansas, Memphis, and USF. This is Georgia Tech's second commitment of the day, with three-star running back Isaiah Groves joining the class earlier this morning.
After the announcement, Canales took an official visit to the Flats on June 3rd. The following weekend he visited Cincinnati on June 7-9th. It was a two-head race between Cincinnati and Georgia Tech before the ultimate decision between two programs Canales was high on. Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade has been a key factor in landing this recruitment.
According to 247Sports Composite, Canales is a three-star, ranked as the No. 102 IOL, No. 125 player in Georgia, and No.1,317 nationally. Before the 247Sports ranking, On3 was the only other recruiting service that had him ranked. Since last writing about Canales in May, he is now ranked on every major recruiting platform except ESPN. On the field here is what he is best known for.
Canales is a 6’4 and 240-pound prospect who is a force on the edge. When you roll his tape, you see he is a great finisher of blocks. In the run game, Canales is good at securing the edge and getting to the second level of the defense, opening big holes for ball carriers to go through. Also once Canales gets his hands on you, it is tough to get them off.
Canales had a dominant junior season that led him to being selected first-team all-region by Georgia High School Football Daily. He also was named an honorable-mention on the all-state team by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was part of a Douglass-Atlanta team that made it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season and had their first winning season since 2019.
A thing of note about the commitment of Canales is he plays with standout teammate Jontae Gilbert, who is a heavily coveted player in the country. Canales could try and sway his teammate to stay home to be part of something special brewing at Georgia Tech. Gilbert announced his top seven schools back on May 31st that included South Carolina, Memphis, Georgia State, Michigan, Louisville, UCF, and NC State. The list didn’t include Georgia Tech. Don’t fret Yellow Jackets fans, there is hope. Per Kelly Quinlan of Rivals.com, Gilbert stated things have heated back up with Georgia Tech after his official visit and that they are in his top 4.
With the commitment of Canales, this will be an intriguing storyline to continue to watch throughout the rest of summer and early fall.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
Tight End Kevin Roche
Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales