Breaking: Georgia Tech Flips 2025 Defensive Lineman Kamron Cullins From SMU
Georgia Tech landed their 18th commitment after 2025 defensive tackle Kamron Cullins committed late Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets continue to build one of the best classes in the country. June has been favorable for Georgia Tech as they continue to roll the recruits in.
The Yellow Jackets pulled a stunner tonight after Cullins was originally an SMU commit. The North Cobb product visited Dallas on June 9th and was locked in with the program after his official visit. In terms of his recruitment with the Yellow Jackets, Cullins received an offer from Georgia Tech on May 16th. He took an official visit to Georgia Tech on June 14th.
He had a key decision to make: would he keep his commitment or flip to the Jackets? He chose the latter and announced the decision via X.
Here is more on Cullins….
Cullins plays for North Cobb in Kennesaw, Georgia. He helped lead North Cobb to a 7-4 record and the first round of the playoffs in the highest classification in Georgia, 7A. He was selected first-team all-region on defense last season by Georgia High School Football Daily. In terms of what makes him stand out on tape, is that Cullins has a quick first step. He lives in the opponent's backfield and opposing linemen are too slow to react. He is good at using his hands to swim past the lineman and create pressure on the quarterback. In the running game, he is adept at clogging gaps and lanes and creating tackles for loss. Once he gets his hands on you, it is hard to move past him.
He is rated on every major recruiting platform with his highest ranking coming on On3 which has him rated as the No. 39 defensive lineman in the country.
According to 247Sports composite, Cullins is a three-star prospect, rated as the No.75 defensive lineman, the No. 82 player in Georgia, and the No. 719 in the country. Cullins is another great add to the defensive line room for the Yellow Jackets, as they continue their momentum to become a marquee program.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
Tight End Kevin Roche
Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales