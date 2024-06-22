2025 Georgia Tech Target Cam Strong Makes College Decision
One of Georgia Tech's 2025 cornerback targets is now off the board and he will be headed to another ACC school that is not the Yellow Jackets. Strong opted to commit to NC State today over Georgia Tech and West Virginia.
Strong was on an official visit to Atlanta last weekend and was at NC State and West Virginia in the weeks prior. Since his visit to Atlanta, there were a few 247Sports Crystal Balls put in for Strong to end up in Raleigh and that is where he is commiting today.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Strong is the No. 667 player in the country, the No. 61 cornerback, and the No. 14 player in the state of South Carolina. He plays at TL Hanna High School in Anderson, SC and holds other offers from Duke, Michigan State, Tulane, USF, and Virginia Tech among others.
Here are some stats and info on Strong courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also competes in track and field events.Posted a 5-6 effort in the high jump as a sophomore to go along with a 23.69 in the 200-meter dash.
"2023: All-Region selection for T.L. Hanna, which went 10-2 and made the second round of South Carolina’s AAAAA playoffs. Totaled 35 tackles and multiple takeaways."
While Georgia Tech did not land Strong, they did get some potentially good news today.
One of Georgia Tech's top targets has set a commitment date and has listed the Yellow Jackets among his final five schools.
2025 defensive back Jontae Gilbert named his final five schools today and a commitment date of August 10th. The other schools in the final list for Gilbert were Georgia, UCF, Louisville, and NC State.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Gilbert is a four-star prospect, the No. 124 player in the country, the No. 14 defensive back in the country, and the No. 16 player in the state of Georgia. He was on an official visit to Georgia Tech last weekend.
Georgia Tech is hot on the recruiting trail at the moment and even pulled a late-night flip last night by getting defensive tackle Kamron Cullins to flip to Georgia Tech from SMU. The Yellow Jackets 2025 class is ranked No. 14 on 247 Sports right now and it could get past the top ten if they can continue to land some of their top targets.
Here is a scouting report on Gilbert, as well as some stats and info courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
"A longer-framed defensive back prospect with traits worth molding for the long haul. Measured just over 6-foot-1 multiple times summer before junior season and has some verified additional length in the arms. Has repped at both safety and cornerback early on in prep career and made plays at both spots while facing respectable Atlanta-based competition. Viewed by some coaches as more of a safety on Saturdays, but might be best suited for an outside role in a physical snap-to-whistle cover scheme given what he has put on tape thus far as he’s not afraid to use his hands and squeeze vertical routes. Offers upside as a run defender as he works to get off blocks and get ball carries on the ground. Light on ball production, but frame is impressive. Top-end speed, however, a bit of a question mark given lack of data points. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact player for a Power Five program if he can keep progressing."
"Has also ran track in high school.
"2022: Two-way player for Douglass getting snaps at both DB and WR. Totaled 54 tackles, 2 PBU and an INT. Helped Astros make Georgia's AAA playoffs. Earned all-region honors."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins