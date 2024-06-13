Five Star Georgia Tech Target Receives Prediction To Land At Florida State
One of Georgia Tech's top target could be headed elsewhere. Key word is could.
One month after receiving one prediction to land at Florida State, five-star offensive tackle and major Georgia Tech target Josh Petty has received another prediction to land with the Seminoles. Florida State recruiting reporter Zach Blostein put a 247Sports Crystal ball in yesterday in favor of Florida State.
Last month, On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong put in a recruiting prediction for Florida State to land Petty. Based on these two predictions, it seems to be trending that way. A crystal ball does not mean that it is certain though and until Petty commits (and even after), Georgia Tech could still be in it. Let's see what happens.
Just recently, Georgia Tech made the cut in Petty's final five schools along with Stanford, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Florida State. According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Petty plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and whoever lands him is going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away.
Here is the scouting report on Petty from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:
"High-level offensive tackle prospect who could legitimately project as a P5 defensive lineman as well. Size/length are unverified but looks the part on the hoof. Relatively lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Full-time two-way snaps that impress on both sides of the ball. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Ideally verified information/data will become available by Spring 2024. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, even without full catalog of data. Could become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside, especially if the measurements check out."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner