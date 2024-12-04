Georgia Tech Recruiting: Four-Star Running Back JP Powell Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
One of the most underrated and explosive running backs in the country has officially signed with Georgia Tech. Four-star running back JP Powell, who plays at Miller County High School in Georgia, is now a Yellow Jacket. Powell was one of the earliest commits for Georgia Tech's 2025 class, committing back in June. According to 247Sports, Powell is a four-star prospect, the No. 242 player in the country, the No. 15 running back in the country, and the No. 36 player in the state of Georgia. He is the 5th-highest rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2025 class according to 247Sports. Powell now becomes the 10th prospect to officially sign with the Yellow Jackets this morning.
From our recruiting reporter Najeh Wilkins, who talked to Powell earlier this summer before his senior season:
"Powell had a good season for the Pirates and helped lead them to the first round of the playoffs. Last year he rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Defensively, he also had 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Powell is also dangerous in the return game scoring multiple touchdowns in 2023 and averaging 26.4 yards per kick return. He also had two punt returns for touchdowns.
In terms of what separates him, it’s his work ethic and how hard he goes. Powell is constantly training and looking to improve his game each day. He spends hours on end perfecting his craft. On the field, his speed and vision make him dynamic. All he needs is a slither of space and he is turning on the jets and hitting the second level quickly. He is an elite playmaker who has good balance along with the power to sustain big hits and turn it into big plays."
“The state championship in football is the goal. My drive to outwork anyone is what makes me elite. 5:30 AM workouts and speed training on the weekends are only a small part of it. You can always count on me putting in extra work,” said Powell. “My speed and vision allow me to play any position on the field. My background of playing several sports (football, baseball and basketball) growing up has equipped me for that too. My speed trainer and mentor Travis Norton has also trained me not only physically but mentally to handle challenges on and off the field. I cannot say enough about what he has done for me.”
“My motivation is my mom. She has done so much for me and sacrificed for me that I owe it to her to play my heart out. She has worked several jobs and still finds time to make it to my sporting events,” said Powell.
“It means a lot to play at Miller County. I hear all the stories of the pirates that played before me. The tradition at MC is second to none. Miller County has placed many guys in college and a few in the NFL. Selma Calloway(UGA) Charles Grant(UGA) and New Orleans Saints 1st round draft pick, Keon Nash (Albany State and Oakland Raiders), Brandon Miller(UGA, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons),” said Powell. “I am trying to show the younger guys that if you work hard it will all work out in the end. I am trying to leave the best example for all my teammates and players in the future, the blueprint of success.”
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
10. Four-Star RB JP Powell
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Live 2025 Signing Day Tracker for the Yellow Jackets
Report: Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt Finalizing New Five-Year Deal That Will Extend Him Through 2029
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Believes There Was A Missed Targeting Call At End Of Game vs Georgia