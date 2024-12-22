Former Oregon State LB Melvin Jordan IV Transfers to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has landed another transfer this time in the linebacking room after Melvin Jordan IV chose the Yellow Jackets, per Pete Nakos of ON3. Georgia Tech is now up to 13 transfer portal commitments. Jordan took a visit to the flats this past weekend and chose the Yellow Jackets.
In 2024, Jordan finished with 45 tackles including 21 solo. His most impressive game came against UNLV where he tallied seven tackles. He was the highest rated Beavers defender per, Pro Football Focus. At Oregon State, he appeared in 26 games and registered 67 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Beavers.
So what does he bring to the flats? He brings a physical linebacker that is also capable in coverage, a struggle for the Yellow Jackets this past season as tight end and slot receivers were able to exploit zones in the defense. Jordan was also a captain so he will bring great leadership to the linebacker room to go along with Kyle Efford, who also stated on his social media account he would be back for another season.
The Yellow Jackets landed Matthew Alexander yesterday and he provides more depth to a defensive line group that lost a lot of talent. Here is more on him here per Jackson Caudell:
"Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately."
Georgia Tech is still not done and will continue to look to add with the portal closing in less than a week. So far, the Yellow Jackets have some instant-impact players coming in and it’s been a productive transfer portal cycle.
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (13)
- LB Melvin Jordan