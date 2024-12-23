Former Mercer EDGE Brayden Manley Transfers to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech adds to the defensive line tonight after landing former standout Mercer EDGE rusher Brayden Manley.
Manley had a very productive 2024 season finishing with 38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He also set a career high in sacks this past season finishing with 9.5. He won Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a part of one of the most productive defensive units in the FCS.
According to 247Sports, Manley was rated as a three-star transfer prospect with several offers from major P4 programs including Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Louisville, UNC, Indiana, Charlotte, and more. Manley took a visit to the Flats on December 21st and committed two days later.
When you watch his tape, he has good torque and can bend around other opposing offensive linemen. He also had a quick first step that allowed him to wreak havoc. One of his best moves is his patented spin move. He can spin inside or outside and get home and cause a negative play. Don’t get it wrong, he is not just a flashy pass rusher. Manley is also a very physical edge rusher who uses his strength and power to make plays as well. Once Manley gets his hands on you, he is looking to make a big hit or knock the ball loose.
The Yellow Jackets now have 14 transfer portal commits in the winter cycle and half of their commits have come on the defensive side of the ball as they look to bolster the defensive line after losing so many guys to eligibility or the portal. This is a massive get for the Yellow Jackets as they land their first edge rusher in the portal.
Here is more on LB Melvin Jordan who Georgia Tech added to the roster on December 22nd.
In 2024, Jordan finished with 45 tackles including 21 solo. His most impressive game came against UNLV where he tallied seven tackles. He was the highest rated Beavers defender per, Pro Football Focus. At Oregon State, he appeared in 26 games and registered 67 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Beavers.
So what does he bring to the flats? He brings a physical linebacker that is also capable in coverage, a struggle for the Yellow Jackets this past season as tight end and slot receivers were able to exploit zones in the defense. Jordan was also a captain so he will bring great leadership to the linebacker room to go along with Kyle Efford, who also stated on his social media account he would be back for another season.
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (14)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)
- DE Brayden Manley (Mercer)