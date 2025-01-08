Gonzaga’s Drew Timme off to hot start with Long Island Nets
Drew Timme is back to doing what he does best, though he’s just not doing it in a Gonzaga men's basketball uniform.
Now sporting different shades of red, white and blue with the NBA G League's Long Island Nets, the former Bulldogs star is the focal point of an offense once again. He hasn’t needed to worry about 3-pointers, either.
Through his first four games with the Nets, Timme is putting up a team-high 23.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He’s also dishing out 5.8 assists per contest, second to only Killian Hayes’ 6.8, and is knocking down 55.4% of his attempts from the field.
Timme, who’s started all four games with the Nets, finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 112-104 win over Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-10 Texan scored 14 of his team’s last 21 points, including a stretch of eight in a row upon checking in with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter. Timme went 9-for-16 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
“He’s consistent,” Long Island Nets head coach Mfon Udofia said of Timme after the game. “We know he’s gonna rebound the ball and he’s gonna be aggressive offensively.
We want him to be even more aggressive. As you can see down the stretch of that fourth quarter, we put the ball in his hands and let him go to work.”
The previous night, Timme had 20 points on 8-for-15 from the field and grabbed six boards against Sioux Falls Skyforce. He’s scored 20 or more in every appearance with Long Island thus far.
Timme came ever so close to a triple-double in just his second game with his new team, which acquired him from the Stockton Kings in December. He finished with 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the Nets get by the Grand Rapids Gold, 129-108. While sporting No. 26, helped dictate the flow of the offense through the high-post, finding teammates out of double-teams and beating his defenders 1-on-1 on the low block like he once did while wearing No. 2 at Gonzaga.
Long Island acquired Timme from the Stockton Kings as part of a three-team trade that was agreed to on Dec. 30. In 14 games with the Kings, he put up 11.9 points per game on 52.3% from the field, ripped down 6.2 rebounds and dished out 2.6 assists. Timme finished with double-figures in scoring 10 times, recording a season-high 18 points on three separate occasions during the G League Tip-Off Tournament, and recorded a 10-point, 13-rebound effort in his fourth game with the team.
Timme has been searching for an opportunity on a main NBA roster ever since he was released by the Milwaukee Bucks in October 2023. Should he continue to wow in the G League, perhaps he'll get a call sooner rather than later.
