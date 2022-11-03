Byron Allen, the founder of Allen Media Group (AMG) and owner of HBCU GO, is interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders from owners Dan and Tonya Snyder, per Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, the Snyders hired Bank of American Securities to field interest from potential buyers for the National Football League team riddled by a series of scandals and adverse reports over the recent years.

Allen told HBCU Legends in February of his interest to purchase the Denver Broncos organization. Unfortunately, the team did not accept his bid. Instead, the team entered an agreement with an ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton who paid $4.65 billion to the Bowlen family.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) owns the free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO, which has long-term contracts with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). Beginning with the spring 2023 season, the HBCU Basketball Association (HBCU BA) will partner with HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights to premier HBCU BA professional sporting events.

