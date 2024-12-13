1 Massive Key for Kansas Basketball Ahead of NC State Showdown
LAWRENCE, Kan. — When Kansas basketball takes the floor against NC State, one thing could determine the game more than anything else: free throws.
The Jayhawks have had an up-and-down start to the season, but one area where they’ve struggled to find consistency is drawing fouls and capitalizing at the line.
Against a physical NC State team that thrives on disrupting opponents’ flow, Kansas’ ability to attack and earn trips to the charity stripe could make all the difference.
Head coach Bill Self hasn’t been shy about calling for more aggression, especially from junior guard AJ Storr.
The Wisconsin transfer made a name for himself by attacking the rim last season, but he hasn’t looked quite like the same player yet.
"AJ [Storr] can attack the rim," Self said. "He averaged four free throws a game last season at Wisconsin. This year, you shoot, what? One? He needs to be more aggressive."
But it’s not just Storr—Kansas as a whole needs to embrace a more physical approach. NC State’s defense feeds on teams that settle for jump shots.
The Jayhawks have the tools to counter that with guards like Dajuan Harris Jr. driving the lane and big men like Hunter Dickinson imposing their will inside.
Drawing fouls does more than just put points on the board. It forces NC State to adjust, disrupts their defensive schemes, and can get key players into foul trouble. Plus, it slows down the Wolfpack’s high-paced offense, which is exactly what Kansas wants.
Of course, earning those free throws is only half the battle—making them is just as important.
Kansas hasn’t always been consistent at the line this season, and missed opportunities could be costly in what’s likely to be a close game.
The Jayhawks can’t settle for contested jumpers; they need to force contact and make NC State play on their terms.
If Kansas can control the game by getting to the free-throw line, they’ll have a real shot at pulling off a big win.
And with conference play just around the corner, this could be the perfect time to set the tone for the rest of the season.