Louisville Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Now Up to Ten Commits

Louisville Football might be heavily restricted due to the NCAA mandated recruiting dead period, but recruiting never sleeps. In-person recruiting might not be allowed until June 30 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. are blazing hot on the recruiting trail.

As a result of the latest pledge from CB Rance Conner, the Cardinals have now landed ten verbal commitments in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Thanks in part to the quality of the recruits and a recent ratings boost, Louisville's 2021 recruiting class is now the 29th-ranked class in the nation and the sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

More commitments are inevitable with how active the coaching staff has been with recruiting as of late, but for now get to know the current crop of future Cards:

Aaron Gunn - Offensive Guard

Louisville's first '21 commitment, he is primarily an offensive guard but can play either the guard or center position. Listed as six-foot-three and 308-pounds, he is the 32nd ranked OG in the nation, and the 16th ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania (247Sports Composite)

Class of 2021 OL Aaron Gunn commits to Louisville

Victoine Brown - Defensive End

Committing just three days after Gunn, the six-foot-four, 227-pound strong-side defensive end has been one of the more vocal prospected recruiting for Louisville on social media. It also doesn't hurt to be a Top 35 player in the football-rich state of Georgia, and possess an offer sheet consisting of the likes of Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and USC.

Class of 2021 DE Victoine Brown commits to Louisville

Bralyn Oliver - Safety

A former Georgia commit, he was also the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina (Rivals) before he made the move to North Carolina. He is a safety on paper, but excellent at any level of the secondary in both man and zone coverage.

Class of 2021 safety Bralyn Oliver commits to Louisville

Zen Michalski - Offensive Tackle

Just over 24 hours after landing Oliver, the Cardinals also nabbed a verbal from Zenuae "Zen" Michalski. A local product hailing from Floyd Central HS, he is the No. 12 in the state of Indiana (247Sports Composite). He has incredible range and versatility for an offensive tackle, and is effective in both the running and passing game.

Class of 2021 OL Zen Michalski commits to Louisville

Vic Mullen - Tight End

Victor "Vic" Mullen is a physically imposing blocker and is especially useful in the running game. However he is not just a blocker, as he is a go-to target in the redzone & on inside curl routes. Mullen is the No. 30 tight end in the Class of 2021 and the No. 19 prospect in the state of Illinois (247Sports Composite).

Class of 2021 TE Victor Mullen commits to Louisville

Benjamin Perry - Safety

Currently the highest ranked commit in Louisville's '21 recruiting class, Perry is a versatile defender with great anticipatory skills and a frame that also make him deadly in run support. A four-star prospect, his 247Sports rating of 93 is tied with QB Jawon Pass for second highest in the site's history for a Louisville commit. Only WR James Quick's rating of 94 was higher.

Class of 2021 safety Benjamin Perry commits to Louisville

Ryheem Craig - Defensive End

Craig is solid pass rusher as he is able to shed blocks incredibly quickly, has a good swim move, and is able to diagnose the play before the snap to shoot the gap and pursue the quarterback. He is the No. 67 weak-side defensive end in the Class of 2021 and the No. 59 prospect in the state of North Carolina (247Sports), though he is more of a hybrid DE/OLB when you look at the film.

Class of 2021 DE Ryheem Craig commits to Louisville

Ashton Gillotte - Defensive End

Gillotte committed to Louisville just five days after announcing his top five schools, and like Brown has been one of the more vocal player-recruiters on social media. He's listed as both a weak-side and strong-side defensive end by various recruiting services, and is ranked as the No. 151 player in the state of Florida (247Sports Composite). Also has a background in both track and field and weightlifting.

Class of 2021 DE Ashton Gillotte commits to Louisville

RJ Sorensen - Defensive End

Previously a Nebraska commit, Sorensen was the third defensive lineman to commit to Louisville in a six day period, and the fourth in the class. His game is slightly different than the other defensive end commits in the class, but his six-foot-four, 245-pound frame makes him little more ready for the college game and could allow him to play on the interior.

Class of 2021 DE RJ Sorenson commits to Louisville

Rance Conner - Cornerback

The latest Cardinal commit, Conner is a versatile defender who can compete on the outside and in turn play physical and support the run. SI All-American Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr says that "there’s a fiestiness about him that resonates no matter the scheme or alignment." He's the No. 67 cornerback in the Class of 2021 and the No. 106 prospect in the state of Florida (247Sports Composite).

Class of 2021 CB Rance Conner commits to Louisville

