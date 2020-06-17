Class of 2021 CB Kani Walker commits to Louisville

The Louisville Football program has generated an exorbitant amount of momentum when it comes to recruiting defensive prospects, and that continued on Wednesday. Three-star Class of 2021 cornerback Kani Walker, who had previously been committed to Boston College, has committed to the University of Louisville.

Walker originally committed to BC back on March 31, but decommitted from the Eagles when the calendar flipped to June. The Cardinals also fought off Maryland, Pitt & Temple (who had previously made his top 5 schools) as well as NC State & Arkansas to land his commitment.

"I like Louisville because they treat me like I already go there," Walker told BC Bulletin. "When I took a visit there I was late, and Coach Brown allowed me to take a whole visit like it was official. I met the head coach (Scott Satterfield) and all, so I rock with them heavy and we stay in contact."

A six-foot-two & 194-pound prospect from Douglasville, Walker is the No. 70 player in the state of Georgia, the No. 70 corner in the Class of 2021, and the 815th-ranked player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Walker was all over the gridiron in his junior year for Douglas County HS. He took reps at corner, free & strong safety, and even some at wide receiver. His bigger frame allows him to contest on jump balls and fades, and has enough closing speed to make plays from any level of the secondary.

Kani Walker's Junior Year Highlights:

Walker is the thirteenth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the ninth defensive commit. He joins:

