Elite Five Star Defensive Lineman Lamar Brown Reminds People Not to Sleep on Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are making moves to have the best recruiting class under Mario Cristobal, as elite five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown hints at a possible move to Miami.
Don't look now, but the Miami Hurricanes are still looking to add elite talent in the 2026 recruiting class. One of the best players in the country has loved his visit so far with the Canes.
Five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown is one of many elite players who are looking for a home. The No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 1 player in Louisiana has loved his visit so far in Coral Gables.
"Imma let y'all folks keep sleeping on Miami in my recruiting process, just watch," Brown said on his X account.
The Hurricanes have been massive for many recruits in their process this season. Last season coach Mario Cristobal had his first class outside of the top 10 since his trumpet return to Coral Gables. He won't let that happen again.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
